Law Firm Office Leasing Plummets Again After Brief Rebound – What This Means for the Legal Industry

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton



When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford



Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon



Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria



Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now