Ethics Charges Filed After Tweets Advocating Shooting Demonstrators and Burning MSNBC Anchor’s Home

A lawyer from Los Angeles is facing charges of ethics violation due to her Twitter posts that called for the shooting and summary execution of protesters after the death of George Floyd in 2020. The Office of Chief Trial Counsel of the State Bar of California filed the notice of charges on March 3, alleging that Marla Anne Brown wrote over a dozen social media posts in May 2020 that also incited violence against a news anchor and other members of the public.



The ethics complaint mentions that Brown tweeted, “They need to be shot,” in response to former President Donald Trump’s tweet, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” She also tweeted, “Shoot the protesters,” after another Twitter user tweeted: “Heads up LA protesters at #Fairfax and #lacienega, the Venice/La Brea police department just sent about 20 cars over, blocking traffic, traveling fast. Stay safe.” In addition, Brown falsely identified herself as an “LAPD union attorney” on her Twitter profile biography, although the police union had never employed her.



Brown also made other inflammatory tweets, such as “Can’t wait. At least a reason to shoot them,” after another Twitter user said Washington, D.C., is about to “get overrun by Antifa.” She tweeted, “Yes, and they should be shooting the looters,” and “They should be shot. And if it were your busines[s], you’d pull the trigger.”



The ethics complaint accuses Brown of misrepresentation for the union lawyer’s claim, moral turpitude for directing others to commit violence, and criminal acts for trying to instigate rioting. Brown graduated from the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and was admitted to the bar in 1989.



The charges against Brown are significant, as lawyers are bound by ethical rules and codes of conduct prohibiting them from engaging in behavior that reflects poorly on the legal profession. The charges against Brown are severe and, if proven, could result in disciplinary action ranging from a reprimand to disbarment. Lawyers are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism, and the alleged behavior by Brown is inconsistent with these expectations.



The death of George Floyd sparked a wave of protests across the country, and the issues surrounding police brutality and systemic racism continue to be at the forefront of national conversations. As lawyers and members of the legal profession, engaging in constructive dialogue and taking actions that promote equality, justice, and fairness is crucial. The behavior of Marla Anne Brown is a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to ethical rules and codes of conduct and the need to maintain professionalism at all times.



