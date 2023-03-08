Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Cable Huston LLP
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Cable Huston LLP: A Client-Centric, Attorney- and Staff-Friendly Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Growth

Cable Huston LLP is a law firm in Portland, Oregon that prides itself on its client-centric approach, attorney- and staff-friendly atmosphere, and positive approach to growth. Since its founding in 1987, Cable Huston LLP has been committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients across various practice areas, including business law, real estate, immigration, family law, and estate planning. With a team of experienced attorneys and dedication to creating a positive work environment for its employees, Cable Huston LLP has become one of Oregon’s largest and most respected law firms.

A Reputation for Exceptional Legal Services

At Cable Huston LLP, the attorneys are experienced in various practice areas and are committed to providing exceptional legal services to their clients. They take pride in their ability to provide comprehensive legal advice and representation and develop creative solutions that meet each client’s unique needs. The firm’s clients appreciate the team’s dedication to their cases and ability to handle complex legal matters. Harrison Barnes, Managing Director of BCG Attorney Search, notes, “Cable Huston is a great law firm to work with. They are responsive and thorough and have a reputation for being very knowledgeable in their areas of practice.”

  
What
Where


The attorneys at Cable Huston LLP understand that legal matters can be complex and stressful for clients. As such, they are committed to providing high client service, including regular communication and transparent billing practices. Clients appreciate the team’s responsiveness, professionalism, and commitment to delivering results.

A Friendly and Professional Atmosphere

Cable Huston LLP is committed to creating a friendly and professional atmosphere. The firm recognizes that its employees are critical to its success and is dedicated to providing a supportive work environment. The firm offers an array of benefits to its employees, including health insurance, 401(k) plans, and paid time off. One employee notes, “Cable Huston is a great workplace. They care about their employees and provide a supportive work environment.”

The firm’s commitment to creating a positive work environment extends to client relationships. The attorneys and staff work together to ensure that clients are always treated with respect and that their legal needs are addressed promptly. Clients appreciate the team’s professionalism and the personalized attention they receive.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




A Positive Approach to Growth

Cable Huston LLP is committed to a positive approach to growth. The firm recognizes the importance of staying up-to-date on the latest developments in the legal field and is constantly striving to improve its services. The firm’s attorneys attend conferences and seminars to stay current on law changes and develop new skills. The firm also invests in technology to enhance its ability to provide clients with efficient and effective legal services.

As one client notes, “Cable Huston is a law firm always looking to improve. They proactively address our legal needs and always look for ways to better serve us.” The firm’s commitment to growth and improvement has enabled it to stay at the forefront of the legal industry and to provide exceptional legal services to clients for more than 30 years.

Conclusion

Cable Huston LLP is a law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to its clients in a friendly and professional atmosphere. The firm’s commitment to a client-centric approach, attorney- and staff-friendly atmosphere, and positive approach to growth has made it one of the most respected law firms in Oregon. With a team of experienced attorneys and a dedication to creating a positive work environment for its employees, Cable Huston LLP is well-positioned to continue providing outstanding legal services for many years.

See law firm reviews about Cable Huston LLP on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7Cz2/Cable-Huston-LLP/rankings

See law firm reviews about Cable Huston LLP on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K7Cz2/CABLE-HUSTON-LLP/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=52

Write a review of Cable Huston LLP here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7Cz2/Cable-Huston-LLP/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K7Cz2/Cable-Huston-LLP/write-review

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Office Manager/Paralegal

USA-NY-Bronx

JOB OPENING MARCH2023: OFFICE MANAGER/PARALEGAL We are seeking an officer manager/paralegal for our ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Pflugerville

Why Work Here? “Supportive environment with focus on work life balance.” Associate...

Apply now

Associate

USA-WA-Silverdale

Description: A thriving West Sound law firm is looking for new associate or associates to join bu...

Apply now

Experienced NJ Family Law Attorney

USA-NJ-Morristown

Family Focused Legal Solutions (formerly Ruvolo Law Group) is seeking 2 experienced* New Jersey fami...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
58
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
67
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
243
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
108
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
129
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 8, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP: A Client-Centric, Attorney- and Staff-Friendly Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Growth Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP (DHC) is a New York-based law firm that has been providing top-notch legal services to clients since […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top