Best Law Firms to Work For: Thompson Hine LLP

Thompson Hine LLP is a large law firm with several offices across the United States. The firm has been reviewed by former and current employees who have praised its positive work environment and ability to motivate its lawyers. This article will explore the different reviews and highlight the management’s positive approach to motivating its lawyers.



The first review we will examine is from a former employee who worked at Thompson Hine LLP for over ten years. The employee notes that the firm provides an opportunity to work with intelligent people. However, the employee also notes that the firm could be stronger in work/life balance. This review highlights the importance of balancing work and personal life and the need for firms to consider the well-being of their employees.



The second review is from a former associate attorney who worked at the firm for over three years. The employee notes that the firm provides a challenging, professional work environment with competitive pay and benefits. The senior partners at the firm also cultivate a mentoring program for younger associates, and there is an opportunity and encouragement to participate in volunteer community activities. However, the employee notes that there is pressure to comply with billable hour requirements and that the particular practice group was considered a secondary practice area. This review highlights the importance of professional development, mentoring, and community involvement.



The third review is from a former word processor who worked at the firm for over ten years. The employee should have commented on the firm’s pros or cons, which may indicate that the employee had no strong opinions about the firm. However, the lack of feedback could also indicate a lack of engagement with the firm, highlighting the importance of keeping employees engaged and motivated.



The fourth review is from a former legal secretary who worked at the firm for over five years. The employee notes that the firm provided a lot of time off and had very compassionate employers. However, the employee also noted that there was too much office gossip. This review highlights the importance of work-life balance and the need for firms to manage office culture.



The fifth review is from a former associate who worked at the firm for an undisclosed amount of time. The employee notes that the firm had great people, excellent salaries, and great opportunities. However, the employee had nothing negative to say about the firm. This review highlights the importance of creating a positive work environment where employees feel valued and appreciated.



The sixth review is from a current anonymous employee who has worked at the firm for over three years. The employee notes that the firm is up to date on the newest technology and is very forward-thinking. However, the employee also notes that work distribution can be uneven. This review highlights the importance of staying current with technology and the need for firms to manage workloads.



The seventh review is from a current associate who has worked at the firm for less than a year. The employee notes that the firm provides early responsibilities and great coworkers with a desire to share their knowledge. However, the employee notes that workflow variations can be challenging in corporate work, and stress levels can run very high. This review highlights the importance of creating a positive and collaborative work environment and managing workloads to avoid burnout.



The eighth review is from a former associate who worked at the firm for over a year. The employee notes that the firm is a great company to work for, with intelligent, driven, and kind people. However, the employee also notes that smaller offices feel disconnected from the main HQ in Cleveland. This review highlights the importance of communication and the need for firms to ensure all employees feel connected to the larger organization.

Based on the various reviews from former and current employees, it is clear that Thompson Hine LLP is a law firm that values its employees’ professional development, work-life balance, and engagement. The firm’s positive work environment, competitive pay and benefits, mentorship programs, and community involvement opportunities make it an attractive workplace. Additionally, the firm’s commitment to staying current with technology and managing workloads highlights its dedication to motivating and engaging employees.

Overall, Thompson Hine LLP is a law firm that values its employees’ well-being and provides them with the support and resources they need to succeed in their careers. The firm’s positive approach to motivating its lawyers makes it an excellent choice for those looking to work in the legal field.

