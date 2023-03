There was this defendant who pleaded guilty in court, but then he saw the jury and changed his plea to guilty again.

When the judge asked why, the defendant looked at the twelve faces in the jury box and exclaimed, “Your Honor, I didn’t know there were going to be so many smart, savvy women on this jury! I can’t even trick one woman, let alone eight! It’s like trying to sell sunscreen in Alaska. It’s just not gonna happen!”

