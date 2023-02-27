Lawyers

Prosecutors Highlight Ex-Lawyer Murdaugh’s Financial Misdeeds and Inconsistencies in Murder Trial Cross-Examination
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh took the stand on Thursday to deny murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Prosecutors cross-examining him on Friday accused him of “manufacturing an alibi” and making up a “new story” to fit the trial evidence.

During his testimony, Murdaugh admitted to lying about his whereabouts just before the murders and stealing from his law firm’s clients. The prosecution presented a cellphone video of dog kennels at the family’s hunting property, taken by Murdaugh’s son Paul minutes before the murders. Murdaugh can be heard talking on the video, despite telling police he had left home and was not at the kennels that night.

Murdaugh later visited his mother’s home before returning to the hunting property and calling 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the murders. He explained his lie about not being at the kennels as a fear of being considered a suspect.

  
What
Where


The lead prosecutor, Creighton Waters, questioned the veracity of Murdaugh’s explanation for lying to authorities, suggesting that he had “made a new story that fits with the facts that can’t be denied.” Waters also pointed out that Murdaugh’s cellphone recorded him taking 283 steps between 9:02 p.m. and 9:06 p.m., some of which were made to his slain wife, Maggie. Waters suggested that Murdaugh had manufactured an alibi by making several calls to his wife to let her know he was leaving.

Murdaugh denied the accusations, stating that he had not manufactured an alibi and that his calls to his wife were merely to inform her of his departure. Waters also questioned Murdaugh’s previous behavior of cheating vulnerable clients, stating that Murdaugh had convinced them that everything was right.

Murdaugh’s trial is ongoing, and the prosecution has presented considerable evidence linking Murdaugh to the murders. However, Murdaugh maintains his innocence, and his defense team has suggested that the killings were the work of a professional hitman.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The trial will continue for several weeks as the prosecution presents its case against Murdaugh. The case has highlighted the importance of a fair and impartial legal system and the need for individuals to be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their standing in the community.



REFERENCES:

In murder trial cross-examination, prosecutors focus on ex-lawyer Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds and his ‘new story’

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate

USA-CA-Laguna Beach

Nationally recognized Customs and International Trade Law Firm is seeking to fill entry level a...

Apply now

Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Nationally recognized Customs and International Trade Law Firm is seeking to fill entry level a...

Apply now

Legal Counsel

USA-MT-Helena

This is a diverse practice that offers incredible opportunities to gain experience in many fields of...

Apply now

Medicaid Fraud Lawyer

USA-MT-Helena

This Medicaid Fraud Lawyer position is responsible for handling all issues associated with...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
148
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
68
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
73
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
125
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
49
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
51
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
53
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
46
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits

Legal Career Resources

February 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller & Chevalier Chartered

Miller & Chevalier Chartered: A Positive Approach to Motivation and Management In the world of law, finding the right environment can be crucial to success. In this article, we will explore Miller & Chevalier Chartered, a small boutique law firm […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top