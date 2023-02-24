Texas Man Receives Sentence for Threatening to Assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A 36-year-old man from Texas, identified as Garret Miller, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol. The DOJ announced the sentence on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, stating that Miller pled guilty to assaulting a police officer, threatening to kidnap or injure, and disorderly conduct within the Capitol.



Miller’s involvement in the Capitol insurrection was characterized by using a rope, a grappling hook, and a hard hat to enter the building. He was involved in multiple entryway breaches and had to be detained multiple times. Miller eventually made it to the Rotunda, where he assaulted a Maryland Police Department Sergeant and fought six more officers when they tried to remove the rioters from the Capitol.



Miller had been active on social media before the insurrection, expressing excitement for the event and making threats towards a range of people, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. After the insurrection, Miller replied to US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, expressing his desire to “Assassinate AOC.” He continued to express desires to assassinate members of Congress and USCP officers until his arrest.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Miller’s sentencing marks the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection, which has resulted in nearly 1,000 arrests nationwide. The FBI continues to investigate the insurrection, and the DOJ’s prosecution of individuals involved in the event is ongoing.



In conclusion, Garret Miller’s sentencing marks a significant development in the DOJ’s ongoing prosecution of individuals involved in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The severity of Miller’s crimes highlights the importance of upholding the rule of law and sending a message that such actions will not be tolerated in the United States. As the investigation into the insurrection continues, it is clear that those who seek to undermine American democracy will be held accountable for their actions.





REFERENCES:



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Texas man sentenced for theatening to assassinate US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More