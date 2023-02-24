New Study Reveals High Dissatisfaction Among Deputy General Counsels in Current Positions

According to a recent study by Axiom and Wakefield Research, deputy general counsels (DGCs) are experiencing high levels of burnout and dissatisfaction in their roles. The study surveyed 200 DGCs at companies with annual revenues over $5 billion; all reported feeling “stressed or burned out” in their current roles. Of those surveyed, 51% reported feeling highly stressed or burned out.



The study suggests that the root cause of this burnout is a “parallel crisis” of budget cuts and increasingly complex workloads. Nearly all DGCs surveyed (98%) said their legal department budgets had been cut due to economic conditions and ongoing volatility. More than half (56%) said the budget had been cut significantly. Despite shrinking budgets, virtually all DGCs (99%) reported that their department sees an increase in the volume and complexity of legal matters.



The high levels of burnout and dissatisfaction are likely to lead to turnover, with 22% of DGCs surveyed actively looking for a new job and 65% planning to start a job search within the following year. When asked about their dissatisfaction, 86% cited undesirable attributes about their current position, with limited professional development and advancement opportunities being the primary cause for more than two-thirds of respondents. As a result, 73% felt they would have to change employers to advance in their careers.



In addition to problems with their career path, many DGCs cited quality-of-life issues contributing to their diminished satisfaction. Forty percent reported limited or no remote work opportunities, 27% reported poor company culture, and 26% reported poor work/life balance.



Overall, the study suggests that DGCs face a challenging environment that is taking a toll on their well-being and job satisfaction. The high levels of burnout and dissatisfaction may lead to turnover and make it harder for companies to retain top legal talent. Companies may need to reassess their budgets and workloads to ensure that their legal departments are adequately staffed and supported while offering professional development and work/life balance initiatives to support the well-being of their DGCs.





