Legal News

Judge scolds Reed Smith partner for ‘theatrics and profanity’
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a Reed Smith partner, A. Scott Bolden, cannot be punished by criminal contempt for violating local court rules in defense of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Although Judge Richard D. Bennett described Bolden’s “theatrics and profanity” as “contrary to the traditions of civility and collegiality” of the court, he said that the criminal contempt statute only applies to “disobedience above and beyond a rote violation of the local rules.”

The violations included Bolden’s statements at a press conference after US District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted a government motion to continue Mosby’s trial. Bennett explained that during the conference, Bolden had “exposited at length on the latest developments in the case, expressing outrage that the trial had been continued, characterizing the hearing as ‘bulls- – -,’ and suggesting that the prosecution of Ms. Mosby was motivated by racial animus.”

Griggsby found that Bolden’s profanity and extrajudicial statements violated local court rules, disclosed confidential jury questionnaire responses and associated juror numbers, and filed a court document without the signature of a Maryland lawyer. However, Bennett clarified that local rule violations are not punishable under the US Code section that gives courts the power to enforce criminal contempt. When drafted, the word “rule” in the statute referred to a judge’s ruling rather than a standing court rule.

  
What
Where


Bennett added that, were the statute to permit criminal contempt for violations of local court rules, it would “in theory, license this court to impose criminal contempt upon any attorney who omits a fax number from the bottom of a court document… submits a filing using a 1.25-inch margin… or supplies only three copies of an arrest warrant”.

While Bolden cannot be punished for criminal contempt, he may still be subject to disciplinary action by the court’s disciplinary committee. Although rule violations cannot trigger criminal sanctions, they may still result in civil contempt. Bolden and other Reed Smith lawyers withdrew from Mosby’s case after Griggsby ordered Bolden to show cause why he should not be sanctioned for criminal contempt.

The Baltimore Sun covered Bolden’s hearing before Bennett on Tuesday, noting that the judge had scolded Bolden despite finding that criminal contempt was not permissible under the law. “You’re better than this,” Bennett told Bolden. “A person of your experience should never find himself in this position.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Bolden has apologized repeatedly for his outburst at the press conference. According to the Baltimore Sun’s coverage of the hearing, Bolden sounded as though he was holding back tears when addressing Bennett and said he felt he was standing on the “precipice” of his career. He added that he wished he could take back his actions.

After the hearing, Bolden’s lawyer, Arnold Weiner, said the judge had made an “absolutely correct ruling as a matter of law.” Weiner added that Bolden was a man of “high integrity” and would continue practicing law “honorably” in the future.



REFERENCES:

Judge scolds Reed Smith partner for ‘theatrics and profanity’ but says criminal contempt doesn’t apply

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Clerk or Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are a small to medium sized probate and estate planning law firm with 2 locations in Southern Nev...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-NM-Albuquerque

Job details Job Type Full-time Location 1805 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 871...

Apply now

Immigration Paralegal

USA-FL-Miami

We are seeking a knowledgeable Immigration Paralegal to assist us with our immigration caseload. In ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Moll Law Group, a National Injury Law Firm, is currently hiring personal injury attorneys to provide...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
52
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
52
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
82
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
78
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
47
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
46
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
56
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
54
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
74
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court

Legal Career Resources

February 15, 2023 How to Become a Supreme Court Clerk: Graduating from These Law Schools and Colleges Can Help

A study covering the period between 1980 and 2020 found that more than two-thirds of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ law clerks come from just five law schools: Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top