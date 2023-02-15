Legal News

Senate to Vote on 24 Biden Judicial Nominees After Advancement
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced 24 judicial nominees who failed to secure approval in the previous Congress, following Democrats’ new majority control of the panel, as President Joe Biden seeks to fill vacancies across the federal judiciary.

The 24 nominees, comprising four U.S. appeals court nominees and 20 district court nominees, were renominated by Biden last month and are expected to be voted on by the full Senate. The committee had either deadlocked or not voted on some of these nominees during the first two years of Biden’s presidency when the Senate was split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, resulting in the committee’s even 11-11 divide.

However, with Democrats now holding a 51-49 majority in the Senate, they are using their advantage to vote out nominees who had previously stalled due to Republican opposition.

  
What
Where


During Thursday’s hearing, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said there was no presumption that the nominees were “damaged goods” simply because they failed to make it onto the calendar in the previous two years. He added, “We just ran out of time.”

Among the nominees who previously failed to advance is Julie Rikelman, an abortion rights lawyer at the Center for Reproductive Rights. She has been nominated for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and was deadlocked in a party-line vote in December 2021. However, her nomination was advanced by the committee on Thursday.

Other circuit court nominees who previously deadlocked but were approved on Thursday include Nancy Abudu, voting rights advocate with the Southern Poverty Law Center, who was nominated for the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit; Rachel Bloomekatz, an Ohio lawyer who has been picked for the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit but had faced Republican opposition over her past advocacy on behalf of a gun control group.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The committee also advanced the nomination of Anthony Johnstone, a professor at the University of Montana, for the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit.

Meanwhile, among the most high-profile of the formerly stalled district court nominees to receive the committee’s approval on Thursday is Dale Ho, a voting rights lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union, who has been nominated to be a federal judge in Manhattan. He received an 11-10 vote. The committee also approved the nomination of Jessica Clarke, the civil rights bureau chief under New York Attorney General Letitia James since 2019, who will serve as a judge on the Manhattan court.



To be district court judges in the Central District of California, two other nominees, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenly Kato, and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hernán Vera, also received the panel’s approval.

The latest developments come as the Biden administration has faced obstacles in filling vacancies across the federal judiciary, particularly in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s appointments of conservative judges, who now dominate the federal bench. Democrats are seeking to use their Senate majority to advance the president’s nominees and shift the balance of the judiciary back towards a more liberal outlook.

REFERENCES:

24 Biden judicial nominees advance to Senate vote

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Program Analyst/Senior Program Analyst, Admissions

USA-CA-San Francisco

Office of Admissions Program Analyst Annual Salary Range: $88,481 - $117,971 Senior Program An...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Florida)

USA-FL-Miami

National personal injury law firm focusing on child injury, birth injury, and trucking cases seeking...

Apply now

Trusts & Estates / Tax Senior Legal Assistant

USA-NY-New York City

The Practice Support Services Department of Arnold & Porter has two Senior Legal Assistant openings ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-CA-Sherman Oaks

Reisner & King, an employment and civil rights firm, is looking for a smart and dedicated attor...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of our client seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years of personal injury litigatio...

Apply Now

General Liability Attorney

USA-NY-Hicksville

Hicksville office of our client seeks attorney with 5-8 years of experience in general liability, La...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
123
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
45
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
488
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers perkins coie
46
Biglaw

Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
100
Lawyers

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
76
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit sony antitrust
52
Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
87
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges biometric privacy
63
Legal News

Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top