Home

China Claims US Sent High-Altitude Balloons into their Airspace on Multiple Occasions
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

China has accused the United States of sending high-altitude balloons into its airspace without authorization on at least ten separate occasions over the past year. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the allegation on Monday and urged the US to “reflect on its behavior and change course rather than attacking others and stoking confrontation.”

The accusation follows increased US scrutiny of Chinese activities in the air. On February 4, the US military shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that had entered US airspace, leading to speculation about the purpose of the balloon and whether it had been deliberately sent into US territory.

The National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, denied China’s allegations and claimed that the US government does not operate surveillance balloons over China. Instead, she alleged that China has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, which it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across five continents.

  
What
Where


Following the US military’s downing of the Chinese-owned balloon, the US has reportedly shot down three other unidentified objects in the air. These incidents have raised concerns worldwide, with the UK Prime Minister stating that the UK has not observed any balloons over its airspace, but there are jets on constant standby to monitor and protect the UK’s airspace.

The coverage of these incidents has sparked international legal debate over whether the Chinese balloon violated US airspace and international law or if it was an accidental flyover, as China claims. Regardless, the events have alerted countries worldwide of possible incursions into their airspace.

The international legal community will likely continue to debate the legality of these incidents and whether they represent a violation of national sovereignty or an accidental breach of airspace. The world watches and waits as tensions between these two global superpowers continue to mount.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



China alleges US flew high-altitude balloons into country over 10 times

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Managing Immigration Attorney

USA-MA-Fall River

Leading Immigration law firm is seeking a managing immigration attorney to join our team in Massachu...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NJ-Vineland

Job details Job Type Full-time Qualifications Legal Office: 1 year (Required) ...

Apply now

Family Attorney

USA-CA-Upland

$25 to $50 Hourly Employment Type Full-Time Benefits/Perks Careers Advancement Opp...

Apply now

Copy of Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Becoming a Marine Judge Advocate presents a unique opportunity to practice law across diverse legal ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of our client seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years of personal injury litigatio...

Apply Now

General Liability Attorney

USA-NY-Hicksville

Hicksville office of our client seeks attorney with 5-8 years of experience in general liability, La...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
123
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
45
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
488
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers perkins coie
46
Biglaw

Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
100
Lawyers

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
76
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit sony antitrust
52
Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
87
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges biometric privacy
63
Legal News

Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top