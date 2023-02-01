Legal News

Texas AG Ken Paxton to Face Ethics Lawsuit as Ruled by Judge
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A court ruling has been issued in the ethics lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. State attorney regulators have brought the case over the 2020 election challenge that Paxton brought forward. On Friday, Judge Casey Blair denied Paxton’s motion to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds, stating that he was not ruling on the merits of the case.

The ruling is a significant setback for Paxton, who had claimed that his work as the top Texas state lawyer was beyond the reach of Texas attorney ethics regulators. Paxton could face penalties such as suspension or disbarment if the case is successful.

The Texas State Bar, which oversees licensed attorneys, filed the lawsuit against Paxton in a state court in Dallas last May. The complaint stated that Paxton made “dishonest” statements in the 2020 election challenge. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the election challenge in December 2020.

  
What
Where


Paxton’s legal team argued that the bar’s allegations were tied to his “performance of his official duties” and that seeking to discipline him “is tantamount to a judicial veto over the exercise of executive discretion.” The state bar countered that Texas attorney conduct rules “apply to any attorney engaged in the practice of law regardless of their position.”

Paxton has previously stated that he “completely” stands by filing the 2020 election challenge. In a related legal ethics case, a different Texas judge dismissed a case against Paxton’s aide, Brent Webster, who was also accused of making “dishonest” statements in challenging the 2020 election results. An appeal is pending in that case.

The ethics lawsuit against Paxton has gained significant attention, with the public and legal community closely monitoring the proceedings. The case highlights the importance of ethics and the role that regulators play in ensuring that attorneys operate within the bounds of ethical conduct. The case outcome will have far-reaching implications for the legal community and could set a precedent for future cases.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court ruling. A spokesperson for Texas bar authorities declined to comment on the case. The following steps in the legal proceedings are yet to be determined, and it is unclear when the case will proceed to trial.

In conclusion, the court ruling denying Paxton’s bid to dismiss the ethics lawsuit is a significant development in the case. The public will have to wait and see how the legal proceedings unfold and the case’s outcome. Regardless of the outcome, the case highlights the importance of ethics in the legal profession and serves as a reminder that all attorneys, regardless of their position, must operate within the bounds of ethical conduct.



REFERENCES:

Judge says Texas Attorney General Paxton must face ethics lawsuit

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Preeminent plaintiff-focused civil litigation firm in downtown Boston seeks ambitious and aspiring&#...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Associate Attorney Prestigious Personal Injury Law Firm seeks Associate Attorney  MUST be...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm, with a large and rapidly growing national presence, is expanding its Rochester, NY ...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

The Barnes Firm is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms with offices throughout t...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
56
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
67
Legal News

Reasons Behind Shearman & Sterling’s Search for a Merger Partner
Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
75
Legal News

Big Law Employee Detained in Sting by Self-Styled Anti-Predator Group
Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
128
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Loses $62 Million But Assures Clients of Financial Stability
Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
62
Legal News

Law Professor Caught on Hot Mic Using Profanity towards Student’s Request for Slower Lectures
Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
82
Home

Law Firm Adopts 3-Day Work Week and Ties Attendance to Compensation
Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
173
Legal News

Investigation of Law School’s Removal of Slavery-Themed Murals by 2nd Circuit Court
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
150
Legal Layoff News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Stealth Layoffs Amid Economic Downturn
Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
55
Home

Cooley Law Firm Lays off 78 Lawyers as U.S. Legal Industry Faces Demand Dip
ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts
161
Legal News

ChatGPT AI Passes Law School Exam: Artificial Intelligence Proves its Ability to Learn Legal Concepts

Legal Career Resources

January 31, 2023 The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker

Questions Answered In This Article What is the BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker? The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker is a tool that tracks and records layoffs at law firms. What kind of information does the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top