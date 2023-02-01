Houston Vows to Start Legal Funding Talks Once More

It’s only been a few months into the new year, but we have already seen major developments in the world of Intellectual Property (IP). From settlements in numerous pending Texas cases to major cross-licensing deals between IP owners, the predictions of a turnaround in patent holder fortunes are starting to look more accurate. Although there’s still a long way to go to reach a healthy patent licensing ecosystem, positive movement is expected soon. This is due to the migration of talent and experience to the litigation funding space, particularly regarding patent issues. From insurance-backed monetization campaigns to funder alignment with top trial firms, the coming years are expected to bring exciting changes in the patent litigation space.



The fast-moving developments in the IP world have increased interest in top-quality litigation funding conferences. One such conference, LITFINCON, is set to return for its second installment starting on March 1st. Like the inaugural LITFINCON, this year’s conference will be held at the Post Oak hotel in Houston, which is known for its exceptional quality. The conference promises to provide attendees with valuable insights from knowledgeable industry players.



One of the highlights of this year’s LITFINCON will be the appearance of the Honorable Alan J. Albright of the Western District of Texas on the conference’s judicial panel. Albright, one of the busiest patent trial judges in the country, is expected to provide valuable commentary on litigation funding issues. This will greatly interest patent litigators, funders, and their clients. Additionally, the discussions by the academic panel on ethical issues in litigation funding will also be valuable, especially in light of the calls for greater regulation of the space.



In addition to the judicial and academic panels, other panels will be dedicated to important topics in the litigation funding space. For example, there will be a panel on corporate legal department uptake of litigation funding and a discussion of trends and developments of interest to the funding community. There will also be a panel on funding issues in patent litigation and a panel on the secondary market for funded cases. This panel will focus on the unique challenges and considerations involved in performing diligence for a secondary funder on a potential investment in a primary funder’s funded cases.



The litigation funding space is constantly evolving, with the rise of the secondary market and increased options for insurance being two examples of how far the industry has developed. LITFINCON will provide attendees with a comprehensive look at these developments delivered by industry participants actively pushing the industry forward. A full agenda and a list of committed sponsors are available on the conference website.



In conclusion, LITFINCON will be a worthwhile investment of time and attention for IP attorneys and their clients. As litigation funding and patent litigation become increasingly intertwined, discussions on litigation funding are crucial for IP attorneys and their clients, regardless of whether they seek funding or represent the targets of funded cases. The conference promises to provide valuable insights and a comprehensive look at the developments in the litigation funding space.



