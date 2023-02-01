Legal News

Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
Dentons, one of the world’s largest law firms, has hired former Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Denham to join its lobbying practice. The announcement came on Wednesday and added a new layer to the firm’s already impressive roster of lobbyists.

Denham served in Congress from 2011 until 2018, when he lost his re-election bid, but he has since been working as a lobbyist for rival firm K&L Gates. During his time in office, Denham was an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, both California Republicans.

At Dentons, Denham will serve as a senior policy director, joining forces with former Democratic Representative Joe Crowley, who also joined the firm last year after a stint with competitor Squire Patton Boggs. Crowley expressed his enthusiasm for Denham’s arrival, praising him for his deep understanding of policymaking and extensive relationships on the Hill.

  
According to this announcement, K&L Gates staffer Jordan Cooper also joins Dentons, although the spokesperson from K&L Gates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lobbying industry in Washington has been experiencing record-setting years, largely due to the pandemic response bills and President Joe Biden’s legislative priorities. Although the divided Congress might mean fewer bills are passed, lobbyists still expect to work on topics such as technology company oversight and China.

Denham brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Dentons, and his addition to the firm’s lobbying operations is sure to be a great asset. His extensive network of relationships and policymaking expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable, especially in a field where success relies heavily on personal connections and being able to represent clients effectively.

Dentons’ decision to hire Denham and Cooper indicates that the firm is well-positioned to continue providing superior lobbying services in a highly competitive industry. With Denham and Crowley now on board, Dentons has even more of an edge as it strives for excellence in this demanding sector. It remains to be seen how Denham will fit into the team, but the early signs point to a fruitful and successful partnership.



Dentons hires McCarthy ally Denham to lobby team from K&L Gates

