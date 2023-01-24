Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Goodwin Procter, a Boston-based law firm, has announced hiring 14 partners from its rival firm, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The group, including the former senior leader and top partners who helmed the health sciences and healthcare transactions practices, will join Goodwin in multiple offices, including a new Philadelphia outpost. The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week that 30 to 40 lawyers, including 17 partners, would join Goodwin, citing anonymous sources. However, a Goodwin spokesperson declined to comment on Monday about whether any other lawyers are joining beyond the 14 announced partners, stating that there is nothing else to share.

This team of life sciences, healthcare, private equity, and white-collar lawyers adds to Goodwin’s ranks shortly after the firm laid off employees, citing a demand slowdown. The reduction earlier this month affected junior lawyers and business professionals. Goodwin said it cut 5% of U.S. associates, professional track attorneys, paralegals, science advisors, and operations staff. Goodwin is one of several firms, including Cooley and Stroock, Stroock & Lavan, to inform employees of layoffs in recent months.

Thomas Gallagher, a white-collar partner who served as the vice chairman of Troutman Pepper until this year, is among a group of lawyers leaving the firm to join another. Other group members include Rachael Bushey, the former chair of the health sciences department, and John Jones, the former chair of healthcare transactions and regulatory practices. A spokesperson for Troutman Pepper did not immediately comment on the departures, but the firm previously stated that it appreciates the contributions of the departing lawyers and wishes them well.

  
What
Where


Goodwin announced that most of its partners would be located in its newly opened Philadelphia office. This follows the firm’s initial entry into the market last year with the remote hiring of private equity partner Barbara Shander and a group of associates.

Review Goodwin Procter LLP on BCG Attorney Search

Review Goodwin Procter LLP on LawCrossing

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

Law firm Goodwin hires 14-partner Troutman Pepper group



Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top