Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group

Goodwin Procter, a Boston-based law firm, has announced hiring 14 partners from its rival firm, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The group, including the former senior leader and top partners who helmed the health sciences and healthcare transactions practices, will join Goodwin in multiple offices, including a new Philadelphia outpost. The Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week that 30 to 40 lawyers, including 17 partners, would join Goodwin, citing anonymous sources. However, a Goodwin spokesperson declined to comment on Monday about whether any other lawyers are joining beyond the 14 announced partners, stating that there is nothing else to share.



This team of life sciences, healthcare, private equity, and white-collar lawyers adds to Goodwin’s ranks shortly after the firm laid off employees, citing a demand slowdown. The reduction earlier this month affected junior lawyers and business professionals. Goodwin said it cut 5% of U.S. associates, professional track attorneys, paralegals, science advisors, and operations staff. Goodwin is one of several firms, including Cooley and Stroock, Stroock & Lavan, to inform employees of layoffs in recent months.



Thomas Gallagher, a white-collar partner who served as the vice chairman of Troutman Pepper until this year, is among a group of lawyers leaving the firm to join another. Other group members include Rachael Bushey, the former chair of the health sciences department, and John Jones, the former chair of healthcare transactions and regulatory practices. A spokesperson for Troutman Pepper did not immediately comment on the departures, but the firm previously stated that it appreciates the contributions of the departing lawyers and wishes them well.



Goodwin announced that most of its partners would be located in its newly opened Philadelphia office. This follows the firm’s initial entry into the market last year with the remote hiring of private equity partner Barbara Shander and a group of associates.

