Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Goodwin Procter, a top 20 Am Law firm, is reportedly in the early stages of a layoff process. The firm, which had revenue of just under $2 billion in the last fiscal year, is said to be communicating layoff news to attorneys across its offices. The scale of the cuts is currently unknown, and which specific groups or offices are affected by the layoffs.

This news surprises many in the legal industry, as Goodwin Procter has been seen as a stable and successful firm. However, it appears that the firm is joining the growing list of firms cutting back on lawyers as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt. Other firms in the legal industry, such as Cooley LLP, Gunderson, and Kirkland, have also announced layoffs in recent months.

It appears that firms with substantial-tech work are being hit harder than others in the legal market. The financial outlook for the country is still uncertain. However, with some encouraging economic developments and the memory of the Great Recession still fresh in people’s minds, most firms have hesitated to make layoffs. However, it seems that Goodwin Procter has decided to take this step.

  
What
Where


It is worth noting that according to a tipster, the layoffs at Goodwin Procter were not tied to any review or performance evaluation. The firm is said to be taking a straightforward approach to the layoff process, which is refreshing to hear in an industry that has embraced the “stealth” layoff, where leadership tries to make individual lawyers feel like it’s their fault they’ve been let go.

Layoffs are always challenging and can negatively impact the affected employees and the company’s reputation. Still, companies that are open and honest about the reasons behind them are more likely to be viewed positively in the long run. While no company wants to be known for layoffs, transparency can help maintain trust and respect from employees and attract and retain top talent in the future.

To sum up, Goodwin Procter, a leading law firm within the top 20 Am Law firms, is in the initial stages of layoffs. The details of the cuts, including the extent and scope, have yet to be made public, and it is unknown which teams or locations will be impacted. The firm is said to be communicating layoff news to attorneys across its offices. The legal industry continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains to be seen how this latest development will affect the industry as a whole. It is worth noting that the firm is taking a straightforward approach to the layoff process, which is a positive sign for the industry.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Review Goodwin Procter LLP on BCG Attorney Search

Review Goodwin Procter LLP on LawCrossing



Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top