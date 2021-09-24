Legal News

DOJ Appeals The Lower Court’s Decision To Block DACA
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Department of Justice has filed an appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit challenging a lower court ruling in July that blocked new applications to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

DACA was initiated by the Obama administration in 2012 and allows those brought to the US as children to apply for deferred action and work authorization. There is no legal status provided to an individual by deferred action; instead, it is used to defer the removal of an individual for a certain period of time. Nine states have challenged DACA, arguing that the program creates an economic burden on the states by pitting DACA recipients against citizens and permanent residents for jobs and other benefits.

It was held in the lower court that the creation of the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by not following proper notice-and-comment rulemaking procedures in order to adopt DACA in the first place. The court also held that DACA failed the first step in Chevron USA v Natural Res. Def. Council because Congress never delegated to DHS the authority to adopt DACA and that by awarding “lawful presence and work authorization to 1.5 million aliens for whom Congress has made no provision,” DHS crossed the line from administering laws passed by Congress to enact its own legislative policy.

  
What
Where


While the order does not immediately end DACA for those already participating in it, it prevents the government from approving new applications. Over 50,000 people have applied for the program, but are not eligible until higher courts resolve the matter.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney

USA-TX-San Marcos

Full Job Description Congenial, fast-paced general practice firm based in San Marcos seeks a driv...

Apply now

Paralegal / Legal Assistant

USA-FL-Venice

Job details Salary $15 - $24 an hour Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Demetriou, Del Guercio, Springer & Francis, LLP (www.ddsffirm.com) is a boutique AV-rated downt...

Apply now

Civil Rights Coordinator / Paralegal

USA-CA-Anaheim

Overview:   Title: Civil Rights Coordinator / Paralegal Reports to: Civil Rights Manag...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Middletown

Middletown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Hartford

Hartford office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional associ...

Apply Now

Business and Transactional Associate Attorney

USA-CT-East Haven

East Haven office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks business and transactional asso...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Winston & Strawn Appoints Seven New Managing Partners
26
Breaking News

Winston & Strawn Appoints Seven New Managing Partners
Federal Judge Strikes Down A Racist Florida Immigration Law
18
Legal News

Federal Judge Strikes Down A Racist Florida Immigration Law
DOJ Appeals The Lower Court’s Decision To Block DACA
11
Legal News

DOJ Appeals The Lower Court’s Decision To Block DACA
Pro Bono, Hiring, and Innovation in the Legal Industry for August 2021
26
Legal Jobs

Pro Bono, Hiring, and Innovation in the Legal Industry for August 2021
Assessment of Law School Bar Passage Rates
108
Law Students

Assessment of Law School Bar Passage Rates
Wilson Sonsini Collaborates With Workiva To Automate Form S-1
41
Breaking News

Wilson Sonsini Collaborates With Workiva To Automate Form S-1
Bump Stock Ban Suits Center on ATF and Machine Gun Law
142
Legal News

Bump Stock Ban Suits Center on ATF and Machine Gun Law
Offit Kurman Acquires High-End Boutique In New York
36
Legal News

Offit Kurman Acquires High-End Boutique In New York
Abortion Law In Texas Is Lambasted By Biden
20
Legal News

Abortion Law In Texas Is Lambasted By Biden

Legal Career Resources

June 30, 2021 The Law Firm Salary Raise Saga: Part 2

A salary war that was started by Milbank LLP on June 10, 2021 saw more and more firms join the race to retain and lure the best talent. To summarize, Milbank offered an initial salary raise to its associates bumping […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top