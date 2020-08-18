Legal Career Resources

How to Write the Perfect Personal Statement
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

While a stellar LSAT score and GPA are ultimately the golden tickets to a prestigious law school, they are just numbers. Thatâ€™s why law schools require a personal statement – to learn about the applicant beyond the numbers. The personal statement can decide whether your application will end up in the â€˜yesâ€™ or â€˜noâ€™ pile in the admissions office. Just like any essay, your personal statement should be strong and unique.

Think of it as a written interview during which you get to choose the question. 

Do:

Tell your unique story

Admissions officers go trough piles of personal statements every year, so they recognize cliches, bad writing, and fake stories when they see them. Instead of telling the law school what you think they want to hear, tell them the truth. Tell a story about how you became who you are today and what inspired you to apply to law school. You donâ€™t have to choose an extraordinary dramatic event that was life-changing. In fact, writing about a mundane event and making it seem extraordinary will improve your chances of standing out.

  
What
Where


Focus on the first paragraph 

Make sure the opening paragraph of your personal statement is attention-grabbing because it will decide whether the admissions officer keeps reading. Admissions officers are pressed for time and may not read beyond a dull opener. So, avoid cliches and pay special attention to the first paragraph.

Be brief and concise

Your personals statement should display your writing ability and big words do not denote good writing, just a big ego. Vague, soggy writing riddled with confusing words is most likely a deal-breaker. Keep it simple and choose your words with clarity in mind. Remember that your audience (the admissions officer) has a stack of applications to read and not a lot of time. Keep it short, simple, and concise. Stick to concrete events and examples, and avoid meaningful quotes, confusing digressions, and pretentious words.

Proofread and Edit 

The secret to good writing is good editing. Typos and grammar mistakes will make you look irresponsible and not ready for law school. Once you are done with the first draft, let it rest for a day or two and then read it again.Â 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Look for apostrophe errors, capitalization errors, double words, missing articles, extra spaces, and homophone errors. Also, look for common word mixups:Â  affect and effect, i.e. and e.g., than and then, etc.Â 

Grammarly is a great tool that can help you spot typos, double words, and grammar hiccups. But software tools do not catch everything. You can, and should, share your essay with friends, college professors, and parents to get their feedback.

Do Not:

Donâ€™t play a lawyer or a judge

Law school admissions officers do not expect you to know any legal concepts or jargon. So, you will not impress them by using them. In fact, you run the risk of misusing them, which is just embarrassing. Remember – you are not a lawyer, you are applying to law school to become one.Â 

Donâ€™t tell your entire life story

From cradle to law school is a story that maybe your friends or family will enjoy hearing, but not an admissions officer. Resist the urge to expand on several life experiences, as you will end up trying to say too much while really saying nothing at all.

Donâ€™t become a cliche

Maybe your abroad experience in an undeveloped country transformed the way you think and ignited your desire to help the underprivileged. Thatâ€™s great, but donâ€™t use it to impress an admissions officer. These topics are overused and donâ€™t work. Consider how your story is unique and highlight your individuality.Â 

Don’t make unsupported claims

Bragging about your skills and your achievements, but claiming, “I am the best student you will see all year!” is just tacky and doesn’t go down too well, even if you think you can prove it. Itâ€™s ok to not sell yourself short, but donâ€™t make unsupported and unrealistic claims.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Senior Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Barbara

You will: Have graduated from top 30 law school, top undergraduate school also valued. Have 3-...

Apply now

Real Estate Closing Attorney

USA-NC-Cumberland

The Uptown Law Firm is seeking Attorney to handle real estate transactions on a per-file basis throu...

Apply now

Real Estate Closing Attorney

USA-NC-Davidson

Job Summary: The Uptown Law Firm is seeking Attorney to handle real estate transactions on a per-...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NV-Reno

Bradley Drendel & Jeanney is currently seeking a Paralegal to join our team! About: The Parale...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Grand Junction

Grand Junction office of our client seeks civil litigation associate attorney with experience. The c...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa office of our client seeks litigation associate attorney with 3+ years of experience. The...

Apply Now

Civil Litigation Defense Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Newport Beach office of our client seeks civil litigation defense attorney with 1-5 years of experie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

New York Announces Reciprocity Agreements With 9 Jurisdictions
10
Breaking News

New York Announces Reciprocity Agreements With 9 Jurisdictions
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Apologizes for Bar Exam Delays
2
Law Students

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Apologizes for Bar Exam Delays
Cooley Law School Closing Second Campus In such a weakened legal job market, many feel that law schools should be closing instead of receiving accreditation.
16
Law Students

Cooley Law School Closing Second Campus
How to Write the Perfect Personal Statement
4
Legal Career Resources

How to Write the Perfect Personal Statement
Florida Cancels Online Bar Exam – Outraged Examinees Ask for Resignations
137
Breaking News

Florida Cancels Online Bar Exam – Outraged Examinees Ask for Resignations

Legal Career Resources

August 18, 2020 How to Write the Perfect Personal Statement

While a stellar LSAT score and GPA are ultimately the golden tickets to a prestigious law school, they are just numbers. Thatâ€™s why law schools require a personal statement – to learn about the applicant beyond the numbers. The personal […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top