Top 10 Most Affordable Law Schools in the U.S.

Almost everyone knows that law school is a rather costly affair. According to a survey conducted by Student Loan Hero, the average law school graduate leaves law school up to six figures in the debt-an average of $111,752, to be more precise. While the reputation of the school, as well as the location and the percent of graduates passing the bar exam, are vital factors when evaluating law schools, tuition and affordability are also essential factors and, in most cases, a deal-breaker.

However, there are affordable law schools in the United States, most of which offer ABA accreditation.

Here is a list of the ten most affordable law schools in the United States

What

Where

Search Jobs

10. University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law (Louisville, KY)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $30,300

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $15,760Â

The fifth oldest continually operated law school in the nation, University of Louisville’s Louis D. Brandeis School of Law focuses on practical legal education.

U.S. News and World Report, 2011, ranked The Brandeis School of Law #100 of the best law schools in the United States and has recently been ranked among the top 20 best-value law schools by National Jurist, 2010.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

According to BestSchools.com, 89% of the graduates passed the Kentucky bar exam.

9. University of Alabama School of Law (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $28,070

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $15,760

The University of Alabama School of Law is the only public law school in the state, known for small class sizes, a diverse student body, a high bar exam passage rate, international programs, and great internship and externship placements in federal situations. Ranked at #35 of the best law schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, 2011 and among the top 20 best-value law schools by National Jurist, 2010, the University of Alabama School of Law offers over 12 different programs, including J.D.s, Master of Laws, joint degree programs, and a Doctor of Juridical Sciences.

In 2010, graduates had a national and Alabama bar-exam passing rate of 95%.

8. University of Kansas School of Law (Lawrence, KS)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $27,038

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $15,561

University of Kansas School of Law has been ranked among the top 20 best-value law schools by National Jurist in 2010 and at #79 of the best law school in the U.S. (U.S. News and World Report, 2011).

In 2011, 90.1% of its graduates passed the Kansas bar exam.



7. University of Montana School of Law (Missoula, MT)

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $11,062

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $26,186

The only law school in the state, the University of Montana School of Law offers a popular Environmental and Natural Resources Law program. Its students also have an opportunity to participate in the Public Land and Resources Law Review. Students note that the school and its degree options, including joint degrees, require a considerable amount of experiential learning opportunities. Students must complete a minimum of 89 credit hours of simulation courses, coursework, clinics, Lawyering Seminars, externships, internships, and comprehensive exams. U.S. News and World Report, 2011, ranked the law school at #132 of the best law schools in the country.

In 2010, 94% of graduates passed the Montana bar exam.



6. University of Mississippi School of Law

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $22,470

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $10,275

University of Mississippi School of Law is one of the best affordable law schools and the only ABA-accredited law school in the United States providing an aerospace law curriculum. Students of Mississippi School of Law can decide between earning a low-cost J.D. or completing a Master of Laws in Air and Space Law. The affordable J.D. degree requires a minimum of 89 credit hours of coursework, seminars, a set of comprehensive exams, an internship, clinicals, and research projects. The school is ranked at #107 of the best law school in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, 2011, and National Jurist, 2010 ranked it among the top 20 best-value law schools.

In 2011, 85.2% of graduates passed the Mississippi bar exam.

7. North Carolina Central University School of Law (Durham, NC)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $23,222

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $9,961

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and was voted among the top four law schools for clinical opportunities by the National Jurist, 2011. In 2010, the NCCU School of Law was ranked as the #9 most popular law school by U.S. News and World Report. The law school is well known for its commitment to public service and a significant number of NCCU graduates provide legal services to underserved people and communities.

In 2009, 81.9% of graduates passed the North Carolina bar exam—higher than the state average of 74%.

4. University of North Dakota School of Law (Grand Forks, ND)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $22,323

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $10,163

North Dakota’s only ABA-accredited law school, University of North Dakota School of Law, has one of the smallest student bodies and was ranked among the top 20 best-value law schools by National Jurist.

Â In 2008, 91.5% of graduates passed the North Dakota bar exam.Â

3. Southern University Law Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees $14,838

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $9,238

One of the nation’s most diverse law schools, Southern University Law Center provides opportunity and access to high-quality legal education to a diverse group of students.

The law school was ranked #1 for the most financial value upon graduation out of 190 law schools surveyed, and is also among the top 10 most popular law schools by U.S. News and World Report, 2010).

In 2009, 58.3% of graduates passed the Louisiana bar exam, 11 points lower than the state average.

2. CUNY School of Law (Flushing, NY)

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $18,732

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $11,952

The only publicly funded law school in the New York City metropolitan area, City University of New York (CUNY) School is famous for its dedication to public-interest public service law. CUNY graduates are more likely to enter public-interest law than those of any other school in the country. In 2011, PreLaw magazine ranked CUNY School of Law the #1 public-interest law school in the nation, and the #121 best law school by U.S. News and World Report, 2011. The school’s commitment to public service was praised by Carnegie Foundation and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Consistently ranked in the Top 10 Law Schools in clinical training, CONY students must complete three years of rigorous work; this includes a minimum of 89 credit hours of coursework, clinics, and Lawyering Seminars to earn a J.D.

In 2010, 84.9% of the graduates passed the New York bar exam.Â

1. University of the District of Columbia, Clarke School of Law

Full-Time Out-of-State Tuition Fees: $17,700

Full-Time In-State Tuition Fees: $8,850

University of the District of Columbia, Clarke School of Law is one of the most affordable law schools in the nation dedicated to the public interest and has a valuable community service program that offers D.C. residents about 100,000 hours of legal services. Clarke School of Law is ranked as the 10th best environment for minority students by Princeton Review, 2010, and is among the top 10 law school clinical programs in the country by U.S. News and World Report, 2010). The student body is made up of 51% minority students and 60% female students.Â

In 2009, 88% of graduates passed the District of Columbia bar exam.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More