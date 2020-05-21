The 10 Richest Practicing Lawyers in the World

These attorneys put the top of the big law salaries to shame. Weâ€™re talking about lawyers with an eight-digit net worth.

Many of these powerful lawyers make regular television appearances and offer routine commentary.

Over extensive careers, these attorneys have amassed significant wealth and continue to dominate their respective fields as exceptionally hard-working people.

Hereâ€™s the current list of the top 10 richest practicing lawyers:

10. Thomas Mesereau

Net Worth: $25 million

A Harvard and UC Hasting’s College of Law grad, Thomas Mesereau is a criminal defense attorney, best known for representing several celebrities accused of sexual assault and child molestation.Â

Mesereau represented Michael Jackson in his 2005 child molestation trial and famously had him acquitted of all charges. He’s also represented celebrities Mike Tyson and Bill Cosby at one point.

One of the top trial lawyers in America, Mesereau, has won three federal criminal jury trials in succession. He is also well-known for taking on high-stakes cases with impossible odds.

Although his hourly rate is so high it isn’t disclosed, Mesereau regularly takes on pro bono cases through the Mesereau Free Legal Clinic that he established.

9. Mark Geragos

Net Worth: $25 million

Celebrity lawyer to the stars, Mark Geragos, is an Armenian-American criminal defense and civil litigation lawyer based in Los Angeles. A 1992 graduate of Loyola Law School, Geragos was one of the attorneys in charge of a class-action suit against New York Life Insurance and AXA, securing substantial settlements on behalf of Armenians who were issued insurance policies during the Armenian genocide.

Geragos’ first landmark case was representing Susan McDougal of Whitewater notoriety. He has also represented Winona Ryder, Chris Brown, Kesha, and Scott Peterson, who was later sentenced to death for the murder of his wife, Lacey Peterson. Geragos briefly defended Michael Jackson in his molestation case but dropped off the case due to a hectic schedule.

Geragos was named “One of the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in California” and holds a record for one of the top 10 verdicts in California history for a 2008 case in which he obtained a $59 million jury verdict in a trade secrets case against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Corporation.

The celebrity lawyer frequently appeared on Larry King Live as a legal consultant before being removed in 2019. He’s also been featured on Anderson Cooper 360, 60 minutes, and Good Morning America.

8. Alan Dershowitz

Net Worth: $25 million

A respected Harvard Law School professor and a distinguished attorney, Alan Dershowitz is a Brooklyn native who has been called “the nation’s most peripatetic civil liberties lawyer.”

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1962, Dershowitz went right back to school. By 1967, he had become the youngest full professor of law at Harvard at 28 years of age. (He retired in 2013.) Since then, Dershowitz has continued to work within his expertise of constitutional and criminal law as a legal analyst, political commentator, and media contributor. He represented Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh against allegations of rape leveled by Julie Swetnick before Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Due to his reputation as the “top lawyer of last resort,” he has represented several high-profile clients, including Leona Helmsley, Mike Tyson, Jeffrey Epstein, Jim Baker, and O.J. Simpson.

During Donald j. Trump’s recent impeachment trial, he initially joined the president’s defense team. He even offered to work for free, to hold up a pure, academic defense of the continuation. However, as additional evidence surfaced, Dershowitz reversed his position and ultimately publicly called for Trump’s impeachment.

7. Jane Wanjiru Michuki

Net Worth: $60 million

Michuki is a Kenyan businesswoman, investor, a lawyer and a managing partner of Kimani & Michuki Advocates. Her firm represents a sizeable list of clients, including Equity Group Holdings, Ltd., the largest bank holding company in Africa, serving over 9.2 million customers.

In addition to practicing law, Michuki is also a recognized humanitarian, serving as a Special Representative to the Secretary-General to the United Nations Mission Liberia and the Human Rights consultant with the United Nations.

6. Roy Black

Net Worth: $65 million

Roy Black is a civil and criminal defense trial lawyer based in Miami. He has represented big names like Jeffrey Epstein, Justin Bieber, Rush Limbaugh, and Kelsey Grammer. He has also defended William Kennedy Smith against rape charges in 1991.

Famous for brilliantly-delivered arguments during trial, Black received the highest possible score on the Florida Bar exam when he took it in 1970. He is often referred to as “The Professor,” and frequently appeared on the Early Show and Good Morning America as a legal consultant.

5. John Branca

Net Worth: $100 million

John Branca is one of the richest lawyers in entertainment law today. He received his law degree from UCLA law school in 1975 and is well-known for pioneering several entertainment-focused ventures.

Branca is an avid musician and has represented clients such as Aerosmith, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, and Fleetwood Mac. He is responsible for much of the success of Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video-his influence led to millions of sales of that album.

Branca continues to manage Jackson’s estate and is credited with reviving Michael Jackson’s legacy through several lucrative posthumous films and shows.

4. Willie E. Gary

Net Worth: $100 million

Named one of the “top 50 US attorneys” by Forbes, Willie E. Gary is a trailblazing lawyer and entrepreneur from Georgia and one of the founding partners of the first black law firm in Martin County, Florida, where he continues to practice.

He has led several high-profile litigations against large corporations, including a $500 million-dollar settlement that has earned him significant wealth and prestige.

Gary was also named one of the “100 most influential African-Americans” by Ebony magazine and has been interviewed on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Along with his wife, he funds college scholarships for at-risk students through the Gary Foundation and has donated sizeable sums to his alma mater and other black universities in the US.

3. Robert Shapiro

Net Worth: $120 million

Robert Shapiro gained notoriety for being on the O.J. Simpson defense team and exonerating him from the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife and Ron Goldman. Shapiro has represented clients from Occidental Petroleum and Rockstar Energy Drinks to Johnny Carson.

In addition to having a lucrative legal career, Shapiro is also a successful entrepreneur. He is a founding member of Right Counsel,Shoedazzle.com and LegalZoom. He has also starred as a lawyer and as himself on both the big-screen and television.

2. Bill NeukomÂ

Net Worth: $850 million

A Stanford Law School graduate, Bill Neukom, was the lead lawyer for Microsoft Corporation for almost 25 years, guiding the company through treacherous intellectual property litigation. Neukom’s landmark case was the United States v. Microsoft, otherwise known as “trial of the century.”

At Microsoft, he was responsible for heading legal and governmental affairs as well as philanthropic activities. Neukom was eventually selected as the president of the American Bar Association from 2007-2008.

Neukom now works as the founder, president, and CEO of the World Justice Project.

1. Wichai Thongtang

Net Worth: $1.8 billion

A corporate billionaire lawyer in Bangkok Thailand, Wichai Thongtang successfully represented former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in an asset concealment case. That case brought him immense prestige and wealth.

Thongtang began practicing corporate law in the 1970s, representing leading Thai executives and their companies. While he is still chairman of his international law firm, a big part of Thongtang’s wealth comes from investment holdings that he has acquired throughout his career.

