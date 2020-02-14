Celebrity News

John Lennon’s Letter Reveals the Real Cause of Marriage Breakdown
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

While the divorce papers of John Lennon and Cynthia Powel stated the reason behind the failed six-year marriage was the former Beatle’s affair with Yoko Ono, private letters published by The Telegraph in 2017, reveal a different side of the story.

Lennon wrote the letter addressed to his former wife in 1976 in a response to Powell’s tell-all interviews with newspapers and magazines about Lennon’s affair. 

At the time, an excerpt from Powell’s memoir ‘A Twist of Lennon’ was being published in the News of the World.

  
What
Where


In the letter, Lennon asks Powell to stop running to Newspapers with details of his affairs.

As you and I well know, our marriage was over long before the advent of LSD or Yoko Ono…and that’s reality!” Lennon wrote.

 The former Beatle goes on to correct Powell’s public statements on their drug abuse. “Your memory is impaired, to say the least. Your version of our first LSD trip is rather vague, and you seem to have forgotten subsequent trips altogether!” 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Lennon then recalls an uncomfortable encounter with the former life – “You suddenly brought Julian to see me in Los Angeles after three years of silence,” Lennon wrote. “During this visit, you hardly allowed me to be alone with him for one moment. You even asked me to remarry you and/or give you another child, ‘for Julian’s sake’. I politely told you no, and that, anyway, I was still in love with Yoko.”

Lennon added in the letter while he doesn’t blame her for wishing to move on from her experience with the Beatles, he suggests that, if Powell were serious, she “should try to avoid talking to and posing for magazines and newspapers!”



John Lennon and Cynthia Powell met in 1957 in art school and were married in 1962.

The marriage lasted six years. Powell claimed she knew the marriage is over when she found Yoko Ono in her house after she returned from a holiday early.

“She had been staying with John that night, and I came home and they were there”.Powell told the American radio talk show host Terry Gross in 1985.

Reportedly, they were both dressed in white dressing gowns and staring into each other’s eyes.

“ That moment was sort of curtains for our marriage as far as all of us were concerned really,” Powell claimed.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

Interesting Legal Sites You May Like


BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Partner level Attorney with food and drug experience

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of national firm is seeking partner or counsel level attorney (8-15 years) with...

Apply Now

Senior Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Senior Litigation Associa...

Apply Now

Mid-level Litigation Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Mid-level Litigation At...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney (5+ years)

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale office of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck seeks an experienced litigation associate wi...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CO-Castle Rock

Growing downtown Castle Rock law firm looking for full-time paralegal to support its vibrant Probate...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Concord

I am looking for a rock star residential real estate attorney to join my team! If you have a minimum...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-FL-Orlando

We are seeking a Paralegal to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorne...

Apply now

Most Popular

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ﻿
Law Students

What is the SEC Student Honors Program and Why Should You Apply? ﻿
What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
6
Law Students

What is a Judicial Externship and How Can It Help Your Career?
Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
9
Home

Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not
5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
23
Law Students

5 Ways to Improve Your Concentration
Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
10
Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape
Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
10
Bad Lawyers

Life Imitates Art: Lawyer Sentenced to Punishment Fit for Bart Simpson
Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
36
Legal News

Demand for IP Lawyers Continues to Rise
Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
6
Legal Career Resources

Leave Divisive Traits Out Of Your Job Search If You Want to Work in a Large Law Firm
Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
10
Celebrity News

Elon Musk Urges Everyone to Delete Facebook
World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change
6
Celebrity News

World’s Richest Man Jeff Bezos Pledges $10B to Fight Climate Change

Legal Career Resources

February 26, 2020 Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not

Summary: Showing up, both physically and mentally, is the key to success for getting hired and advancing in Law Firms. Long hours, unpleasant encounters and the constant pressure of getting ahead-the practice of law can be grueling. Also, let’s not […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2018 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top