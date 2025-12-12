Top 50 Legal Employers Hiring Now for Career Growth

The legal market continues to grow in 2025, and the Top 50 Legal Employers are now hiring across multiple practice areas. As a result, attorneys and legal professionals have more opportunities to advance their careers. JDJournal is pleased to share this updated hiring snapshot to help candidates focus their search on employers with strong and consistent demand.

Learn more from this guide: Top 50 Legal Employers Hiring Now

Major Law Firms Expanding Their Teams

Many top global firms lead the list of active employers. Kirkland and Ellis, Latham and Watkins, Skadden, Jones Day, and Baker McKenzie continue to add new attorneys across corporate, litigation, restructuring, and regulatory practices. Moreover, these firms seek candidates with strong writing ability, strong academic performance, and experience managing complex matters.

These employers also offer competitive compensation and high-level training. Consequently, attorneys who want challenging work and steady advancement often target these firms first. In addition, several of the Top 50 Legal Employers now expand their hiring to include emerging fields such as technology regulation and cross-border transactions.

Mid-Size Firms Among Top 50 Legal Employers

Not all candidates want the pace of global BigLaw; however, they still want meaningful work and career growth. Mid-size and regional firms such as McDermott Will and Emery, Akerman, K&L Gates, and Norton Rose Fulbright offer strong alternatives. Furthermore, these firms continue to strengthen their hiring pipelines in litigation, healthcare, real estate, finance, and intellectual property.

For example, many of these employers provide direct client contact earlier in an attorney’s career. As a result, lawyers gain hands-on experience and faster skill development. Additionally, many candidates appreciate the balance these firms offer between demanding work and supportive culture.

Corporate Legal Departments Increasing Hiring

Corporate legal teams also show strong hiring momentum. Companies in technology, healthcare, finance, and energy seek in-house counsel who understand contracts, compliance, privacy, employment law, and risk management. In addition, many corporations now hire early-career attorneys, thus expanding opportunities for candidates transitioning out of law firms.

These roles attract lawyers who want predictable schedules, business-focused work, and long-term professional stability. Moreover, in-house teams often collaborate closely with executives, which allows attorneys to influence strategy and operational decisions.

Public Sector Hiring Among Top 50 Legal Employers

Government agencies also appear on the updated list of the Top 50 Legal Employers hiring now. They continue to recruit attorneys who want to work in enforcement, public litigation, regulatory oversight, and policy development. Additionally, public sector roles appeal to candidates who value service, courtroom experience, and stable career pathways.

Consequently, attorneys interested in public service will find strong opportunities with agencies expanding their legal teams due to increased caseloads and new regulatory demands.

A Strong Market for Active Job Seekers

Overall, this is an excellent time for attorneys to refresh their resumes and explore new roles. Moreover, candidates with niche skills such as privacy law, ESG, healthcare regulation, or technology stand out in the current market. Finally, the Top 50 Legal Employers offer promising paths for growth, advancement, and long-term success.

