Dunn Isaacson Rhee Cuts BigLaw Associate Bonuses This Year

Dunn Isaacson Rhee, the new litigation boutique formed by former Paul Weiss partners, is taking a more modest approach to year-end compensation. While many BigLaw firms are issuing large payouts this bonus season, the boutique is choosing a more cautious structure for its associate bonuses.

A New Firm Taking a Different Path

The firm launched in late May. Its founders Karen Dunn, Jeannie Rhee, William Isaacson, and Jessica Phillips are well known in the Washington, D.C. litigation world. They brought major commercial clients with them and quickly built a team of around 28 lawyers. Many expected the boutique to match the aggressive bonus levels seen across BigLaw.

However, the firm chose a measured plan instead. All associates will receive a standard $35,000 bonus. A discretionary bonus will also be offered. This second amount ranges from $21,000 to $140,000, depending on seniority. The highest possible payout is $175,000.

What

Where

Search Jobs

No Billable-Hour Requirements

One of the most notable parts of the firm’s policy is its flexibility. The discretionary associate bonuses are not tied to hours. Many law firms link higher bonuses to long hours and heavy workloads. Dunn Isaacson Rhee has decided to avoid that model during its first year.

Subscribe

For some associates, this may be a welcome shift. They can focus on high-quality case work instead of chasing hour targets. For the firm, it sets a tone for a culture centered on efficiency and strong case results.

How the Decision Compares to Competitors

This policy stands out during a season of rising bonuses across the legal industry. Wilkinson Stekloff, another respected litigation boutique, recently announced bonuses from $22,500 to $172,500. Those numbers are close to BigLaw’s upper range.

Major firms like Cravath Swaine and Moore and Milbank are also keeping bonuses near the top of the market. Their payouts often reach around $140,000, and they continue to set expectations for many firms nationwide.

With these trends in mind, many believed Dunn Isaacson Rhee would follow the same path. The firm has strong clients, experienced partners, and strong demand. Yet it chose a bonus range that, while still competitive, remains below the very top tier.

A Strategic Business Decision

The firm’s clients include major technology companies such as Google and Meta. These companies demand efficient legal work and careful cost control. A conservative approach to associate bonuses may help the firm manage expenses while it builds its foundation.

Boutiques operate differently from large firms. They have fewer lawyers and a narrower practice focus. Many also rely on leaner staffing models. Large bonus spending can place strain on a small or new firm. Dunn Isaacson Rhee’s strategy suggests that stability in its first year is a priority.

This approach also allows the firm time to understand its financial patterns. Once it has a full year of data, the firm may adjust bonus levels. But for now, it is choosing caution over aggressive compensation moves.

Why Associates May Still Find Value in These Associate Bonuses

Even with lower top-end bonuses, the firm remains appealing. Associates receive strong training opportunities and hands-on work in major litigation. The lack of an hours requirement may also reduce burnout. That benefit alone can be meaningful in a field known for intense workloads.

The firm’s cases are often high-profile. Associates may work on challenging disputes and fast-moving matters. For many lawyers, these opportunities can outweigh bonus differences.

A Sign of Changing Bonus Trends for Associate Bonuses?

Dunn Isaacson Rhee’s approach contributes to a broader discussion about bonuses in the legal world. Not every firm wants to chase Big Law’s rising compensation levels. Some want new ways to draw talent without relying solely on money.

More boutiques may begin to ask whether high bonuses are sustainable. They may also explore hybrid models that reward performance without pushing hour requirements. As the market shifts, associate bonuses may become more flexible across the industry.

For now, Dunn Isaacson Rhee is showing that firms can take a different approach during bonus season. Its policy reflects careful planning and long-term strategy. While the firm continues to grow, it is choosing financial discipline over immediate competition with the largest players in the market.

Ready to explore better career opportunities? Visit LawCrossing today to access the most comprehensive database of legal jobs. Discover exclusive openings, compare roles, and take the next step in your legal career with confidence. Start your search on LawCrossing now and find the position that matches your skills and goals.