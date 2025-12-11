DOJ’s Second Bid to Revive Case Against Attorney General James Fails

The U.S. Department of Justice faced another setback this week. A federal grand jury again refused to indict Attorney General James on mortgage-fraud allegations. This marks the second failed attempt in recent weeks. The repeated rejections raise new questions about the strength of the case and the DOJ’s motives.

Prosecutors tried to revive the case after a judge dismissed earlier charges. That dismissal happened because the original prosecutor had been improperly appointed. Despite the ruling, the DOJ pushed forward and presented the case to a new grand jury in Virginia.

Repeated Defeats for Federal Prosecutors

On Thursday, the grand jury in Alexandria declined to bring charges. Days earlier, a Norfolk grand jury reached the same decision. Federal grand juries usually approve most cases presented to them. Two refusals in one week make this situation unusual and politically sensitive.

James Rejects Claims and Calls Case Retaliatory

Attorney General James has firmly denied the allegations. She says she gave accurate information on her mortgage application. Prosecutors claim she misstated how she planned to use a Virginia property when applying for the loan.

James has become a national figure through her investigations of high-profile individuals, including former President Donald Trump. She has described the DOJ’s case as political payback rather than a legitimate inquiry.

Defense Team Says Rejections Prove Weak Case

Her legal team said the latest decision shows the government has no real evidence. Two grand juries reviewed the same facts and reached the same conclusion. To the defense, this pattern highlights the weakness of the DOJ’s theory and supports their view that Attorney General James is being unfairly targeted.

DOJ Silence Fuels More Questions

The DOJ has not commented on the back-to-back rejections. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will try for a third indictment. Legal experts say doing so would be rare after two defeats. They also point out that grand juries act as a community check on government power. Their decisions signal public skepticism toward the accusations.

Political Tensions Surround the Case

The case continues to unfold during a tense political moment. Attorney General James has spent years in legal battles with former President Trump. Earlier this year, she secured a major civil fraud judgment against him. Trump and his allies have repeatedly criticized her work. Many observers believe the federal case echoes those political clashes, though DOJ leaders deny any political influence.

Early Dismissal Still Shapes the Case

The judge’s earlier dismissal did not address the truth of the allegations. It focused on the improper appointment of the federal prosecutor. The ruling forced the DOJ to rebuild its case from the start. Both recent grand jury decisions show that this strategy is not gaining traction.

Momentum Shifts Toward Attorney General James

The repeated rejections have shifted the public narrative. Attorney General James now stands with two grand jury decisions backing her claim that the accusations lack merit. Her supporters say the DOJ risks damaging public trust by continuing to pursue a case that has failed twice. Critics argue that grand jury decisions do not prove innocence. Still, the political impact is clear: James leaves this chapter with stronger momentum.

DOJ Options Grow Limited in Case Against Attorney General James

Experts say the DOJ has fewer choices now. Prosecutors could appeal the prior dismissal, try a new legal angle, or drop the effort altogether. Each option carries political and legal risks, especially during a major election cycle.

A Clear Win for Attorney General James For Now

For the moment, these rulings are major wins for Attorney General James. Her team says the decisions show the justice system at work. Two panels of citizens reviewed the evidence and found it too weak for charges. The next step lies with the DOJ. Whether it accepts the outcome or tries again remains uncertain. What is clear is that the road ahead is increasingly difficult for federal prosecutors.

