Weissmann Shifts Strategy as Trump Lawyer Defamation Case Continues

The Trump Lawyer Defamation Case took another major turn this week. Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor and well-known legal analyst, ended his relationship with Jenner and Block. Moreover, he selected a new defense team as the lawsuit involving former Trump White House lawyer Stefan Passantino moves forward. As a result, the update signals a shift in strategy and adds new interest to a politically sensitive case that already draws national attention.

A High-Profile Departure From Jenner and Block in the Trump Lawyer Defamation Case

Weissmann told the court that Jenner and Block will no longer represent him. In addition, his move marks more than a simple paperwork change. It shows a clear desire to reshape his defense as the litigation advances.

He hired Faith Gay, a respected trial attorney and co-founder of Selendy Gay. She has a strong background in major, high-stakes disputes. Therefore, her involvement suggests that Weissmann wants a sharper and more focused defense approach.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The timing of the split is notable. Meanwhile, the case grows more intense by the week, and Weissmann appears ready to adjust both tone and tactics. Jenner and Block have not commented on the separation, and Weissmann has stayed quiet as well.

Subscribe

How the Trump Lawyer Defamation Case Began

The lawsuit traces back to a 2023 social media post by Weissmann. In that post, he criticized Passantino’s handling of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony during the January 6 investigation. Weissmann said Passantino encouraged Hutchinson to give misleading statements.

Passantino denies this and argues that the comments damaged his career and reputation. He seeks damages and claims the statements were false and harmful. However, Weissmann says his post relied on existing public reports and falls under protected speech.

Because the case ties into investigations surrounding former President Trump, it now forms part of the broader Trump Lawyer Defamation Case that continues to develop across multiple legal fronts.

Why the Change in Counsel Matters in the Trump Lawyer Defamation Case

Changes in representation often attract attention in high-stakes legal battles. Weissmann’s move away from Jenner and Block stands out because of his long ties to the firm and his national profile.

Consequently, the switch suggests he wants more individualized support as the case moves forward. It could also show his desire for a team that better matches the specific challenges of this politically charged lawsuit.

Faith Gay’s background supports this idea. She regularly handles disputes that blend politics, public scrutiny, and defamation claims. Therefore, her arrival signals that Weissmann is preparing for a more assertive defense.

Legal Questions at the Center of the Trump Lawyer Defamation Case

The case raises several issues that the court must resolve before it advances.

Key Questions

Did Weissmann state facts or express an opinion?

Can Passantino prove real damage to his career or reputation?

Does the political context add extra First Amendment protection?

Because the comments involve public affairs, Passantino must meet a high legal standard. He must show “actual malice,” meaning Weissmann knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Even so, this standard, while difficult, is not impossible to meet.

A Case Wrapped in Political Context

The lawsuit sits against a backdrop of disputes tied to the Trump administration, the 2020 election, and the January 6 investigation. Thus, this context makes each development more significant than a typical defamation claim.

The case involves two well-known legal figures. Weissmann’s career with the Department of Justice and Mueller’s Special Counsel team ensures strong public interest. Passantino’s former White House role adds another political layer.

As a result, their dispute reflects how legal and political tensions from the Trump era continue to affect attorneys long after the events took place.

What Comes Next

Weissmann’s new legal team will soon outline their strategy in upcoming filings. The court must decide whether Passantino’s claims move forward, how discovery will proceed, and whether the case heads toward trial.

For now, the Trump Lawyer Defamation Case remains one of the most closely watched lawsuits involving lawyers connected to former President Trump. Ultimately, it will likely shape future discussions about public commentary, legal ethics, and the limits of defamation claims in politically charged settings.

Discover thousands of legal jobs tailored to your experience. Start your search on LawCrossing today and take the next step in your legal career.