Morgan Lewis Partners Boost Dubai Team

Morgan Lewis continues to expand in the Middle East. The firm added two new corporate partners to its Dubai office. This move strengthens the firm’s presence in the region and supports its growing investment-management work. The two new Morgan Lewis Partners, Victoria Ferres and Sami Ben Dechiche, bring strong regulatory and transactional experience.

Morgan Lewis Partners Strengthen Corporate and Regulatory Practice

Ferres joins the firm after her time at A&O Shearman. She focuses on financial-services regulation, fintech advice, and consumer-protection matters. She often guides global financial institutions through complex licensing and compliance issues. Because Dubai’s financial rules keep evolving, her experience will help clients move faster and with more confidence.

Ben Dechiche comes from Simmons & Simmons. He advises on fund formation, fund manager licensing, and cross-border investments. His clients include private equity firms, asset managers, and international investors. As the UAE attracts more global fund activity, his skills will give Morgan Lewis a stronger edge in the market.

Growing Demand Supports the Expansion of Morgan Lewis Partners

Dubai has become a major financial hub. The Dubai International Financial Centre and other UAE regulators continue to update rules to welcome new funds, fintech businesses, and digital-asset companies. As a result, the need for legal counsel with global experience keeps rising.

The new Morgan Lewis Partners will help clients handle these changes. They also give the firm the ability to offer more local and international support. This combination is valuable for companies entering the region or expanding into new markets.

Momentum Continues for Morgan Lewis Partners in the Middle East

Morgan Lewis has enjoyed strong recognition in the region. Recently, several of its practices and lawyers appeared in the IFLR1000 Middle East rankings. Together, these achievements reflect the firm’s expanding role in corporate and financial work across the Gulf.

Moreover, the arrival of Ferres and Ben Dechiche adds to that momentum. Both lawyers bring experience in high-growth areas such as venture funds, impact investing, fintech, and digital-asset regulation. As a result, their combined skills support the firm’s long-term regional strategy.

A Momentum-Building Year for Morgan Lewis in the Middle East

The addition of Ferres and Ben Dechiche gives Morgan Lewis a deeper bench in Dubai. As a result, clients will now have access to stronger regulatory advice, wider fund-formation support, and clearer guidance on cross-border matters. Together, these services are essential as global investors look to the Middle East for new growth opportunities.

Furthermore, the firm expects both partners to make an immediate impact. As Dubai continues to expand its financial sector, it will attract more funds, asset managers, and fintech companies. Consequently, the demand for experienced legal support will only increase. The new Morgan Lewis Partners are well-positioned to meet that demand and support clients through this rapid growth.

Looking Ahead

Dubai’s investment market shows no signs of slowing down. As a result, Morgan Lewis plans to continue expanding its corporate and investment-management services. Moreover, the arrival of Ferres and Ben Dechiche marks another step in that direction.

They join a team that is already growing and gaining recognition. With this addition, Morgan Lewis can offer clients stronger regional insights backed by a global platform. Consequently, this combination will likely drive more growth for the firm in the Middle East.

