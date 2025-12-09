Lateral Attorney Moves: How to Successfully Switch Firms in 2026

As the legal industry enters another year of rapid change, attorneys exploring new career options should pay attention to a notable trend. Lateral Attorney Moves are set to increase in 2026, and many firms are preparing for higher mobility across key practice groups. A new guide explains why the upcoming year may offer strong opportunities for those considering a strategic transition.

Learn more from this report: Lateral Attorney Moves: Strategic Guide to Switching Firms in 2026

Market Conditions Supporting Attorney Mobility

Law firms continue to ramp up hiring as client needs grow and regulatory landscapes shift. As a result, attorneys with specialized skills now hold a distinct advantage. Moreover, expanding sectors such as privacy, cybersecurity, technology transactions, healthcare regulation, and financial services create more room for lateral movement.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Corporate and M&A practices also show signs of revival. Although activity fluctuated in recent years, many firms expect a meaningful rebound by mid-2026. In contrast, litigation and labor law remain steady, providing a reliable path for attorneys seeking predictable workloads.

Subscribe

Why More Attorneys Are Considering a Move

Many attorneys are exploring new opportunities not only for better compensation but also for improved career environments. For instance, candidates increasingly prioritize mentorship, long-term growth, and more sustainable work cultures. Additionally, many seek to join firms with a modern approach to client service and technology.

Senior attorneys tend to focus on partnership prospects and business development support. They want platforms that strengthen their client relationships and allow them to expand their books of business. Meanwhile, mid-level associates benefit from strong demand due to their blend of experience and efficiency. As for junior associates, they now enjoy broader training options and more flexible paths when shifting practice areas.

How to Prepare for Lateral Attorney Moves in 2026

Although opportunities are growing, preparation remains essential. Attorneys planning a lateral move should start with a clear strategy. For example, identifying practice areas with rising demand helps narrow the search. Updating materials early including resumes, deal sheets, and writing samples also reduces stress later in the process.

In addition, strong references can significantly influence hiring outcomes, so attorneys should secure them early. Evaluating firm culture, leadership styles, and advancement opportunities also helps ensure a long-term fit. Building and strengthening relationships within the legal community further supports a smooth transition.

Timing is another important factor. Historically, the first and third quarters offer the most lateral hiring activity. Therefore, beginning the search early in the year can give candidates an advantage.

A Promising Year for Lateral Attorney Moves

With more hiring activity, broader practice-area growth, and increased interest in attorney mobility, the year ahead offers meaningful opportunities for Lateral Attorney Moves. Whether attorneys want greater stability, stronger professional support, or a new platform for growth, 2026 provides a favorable landscape. Those who plan ahead and act intentionally—will be well-positioned to secure the next step in their legal careers.

Learn more from this report: Lateral Attorney Moves: Strategic Guide to Switching Firms in 2026