ABA Accreditation Blamed for Rising Costs

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking direct aim at ABA Accreditation. The agency argues that the American Bar Association’s tight control over law school approval raises the cost of legal education and also restricts access to the profession. Therefore, the FTC is urging states starting with Texas to reconsider whether the ABA should remain the main gateway to becoming a licensed lawyer.

States, schools, and policymakers are now questioning whether the long-standing accreditation system protects students or simply reinforces an expensive and limiting structure. Moreover, many believe the current model no longer matches the needs of today’s legal market.

FTC Supports Texas Plan to Reduce ABA Accreditation Power

The FTC sent a letter to the Texas Supreme Court supporting a proposed rule change. Under this change, bar-exam candidates would no longer need to graduate from a school approved under ABA Accreditation. Instead, Texas would set its own standards to determine which schools offer adequate training.

According to the FTC, shifting away from mandatory ABA Accreditation could lower costs and spark innovation. The agency also notes that the current system feels “costly, overly burdensome, and restrictive.” Consequently, federal officials believe the ABA’s long-standing control has limited competition in legal education for decades.

This push marks a major shift. For nearly 100 years, the ABA has guided national standards for law schools. Although some states allow graduates of non-ABA-approved schools to take the bar, Texas has traditionally followed the ABA’s rules. Therefore, a change in Texas could influence many other states.

How ABA Accreditation Raises Tuition, According to the FTC

At the center of the FTC’s criticism is cost. Many ABA Accreditation rules create extra expenses for law schools, and these costs eventually fall on students. For example, the agency points to rules on faculty, online learning limits, and library resources as standards that go beyond what is necessary to train new lawyers.

Because of these rules, smaller programs and innovative schools struggle to gain approval. As a result, the number of law schools stays low, which limits competition. With fewer options, tuition rises. In fact, annual tuition at many schools already exceeds $50,000.

The FTC argues that the current model often protects tradition instead of students. Additionally, the agency believes that more flexible standards could lead to new, lower-cost law school models.

States Watch Texas as ABA Accreditation Reform Gains Momentum

Texas may be leading the conversation, but other states are paying close attention. Florida, Ohio, and California, for instance, are already exploring alternative routes to the bar that do not depend on ABA Accreditation.

Supporters of reform say states already manage bar admissions. Therefore, they can evaluate which programs prepare students well. They also note that the bar exam not the school ultimately determines who becomes a lawyer.

Momentum is growing. Consequently, more states are considering systems that could expand law school options, open doors for nontraditional students, and reduce overall tuition.

ABA Responds With Its Own Review of Accreditation Standards

The ABA has announced that it is reviewing its current standards. The organization explains that its rules aim to ensure quality and protect students from weak programs. However, critics argue that even well-intended rules can create uniform, expensive schools.

Moreover, many of these schools offer limited relief to graduates who leave with heavy debt. As the debate continues, the key question remains: Should the ABA’s model define legal education nationwide, or should states adopt new, more affordable systems?

What Changes in ABA Accreditation Could Mean for Students

If Texas moves forward and other states do the same the legal education system may change in several meaningful ways.

1. Lower Tuition and More School Options

With fewer barriers, new schools could enter the market. Consequently, lower tuition and alternative program structures may follow.

2. More Innovation in Legal Training

Online, hybrid, and practice-focused programs could grow. States may welcome new models that the current ABA Accreditation system restricts.

3. Better Access to the Profession

Students who cannot relocate or attend full-time programs could, therefore, find more flexible paths into law.

4. Increased Competition

Existing schools may have to modernize or reduce tuition to stay competitive. Additionally, more competition may push institutions to improve overall quality.

A Turning Point for Legal Education

The FTC’s strong stance against ABA Accreditation signals a major moment in legal education. Law school debt continues to rise, and many future lawyers feel priced out before they even begin. Now, states are reconsidering how lawyers should train and enter the profession.

If Texas and others move forward, the next decade could bring the largest shift in legal education in nearly a century. As a result, the path to becoming a lawyer may become more accessible and the profession itself may become more diverse and affordable.

