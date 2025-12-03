Senate Panel Advances Boeing NLRB Pick

The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee advanced the nomination of Scott Mayer, Boeing’s chief labor counsel, to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The 12–11 vote ended months of delay and pushed the process back into motion. Consequently, the move places the Boeing NLRB Pick at the center of ongoing labor-policy debates.

The HELP Committee acted after weeks of uncertainty. Earlier, the panel postponed its October vote. Meanwhile, lawmakers remained divided on the path forward as tensions rose around the NLRB’s future and Boeing’s labor issues. As a result, Mayer’s nomination now heads to the full Senate, where the final vote will determine when the NLRB can resume issuing decisions. At the moment, the board cannot rule on cases because it lacks a quorum.

Boeing NLRB Pick Faces Heavy Scrutiny

Mayer faced tough questions during his October hearing. For example, Senator Josh Hawley focused on Boeing’s 101-day machinists’ strike in St. Louis. More than 3,200 workers walked off the job, and the strike gained national attention as Boeing continued to face safety concerns. Hawley also challenged Mayer on Boeing’s executive compensation and argued that executives received high pay while workers went weeks without income.

The strike ended after employees approved a five-year contract. Even so, the conflict raised concerns about Boeing’s labor strategy. Those concerns resurfaced during Mayer’s hearing. As the Boeing NLRB Pick, Mayer carried responsibility for many of the company’s labor decisions. Therefore, lawmakers questioned whether that background would affect his fairness on the board.

NLRB Stalls as Senate Weighs Boeing NLRB Pick

The NLRB now operates with only one member, David Prouty. Earlier this year, the board lost two members. Gwynne Wilcox was removed in January, and Marvin Kaplan’s term ended in August. Without at least three members, the agency cannot issue rulings. Consequently, the shutdown has blocked decisions on union elections, bargaining disputes, and unfair labor practice claims.

Lawmakers from both parties worry about the growing backlog. However, they disagree on how to fill the empty seats. Mayer and another nominee, James Murphy, would give Republicans a majority on the board. Supporters argue this shift would bring stability. Conversely, critics warn it could weaken worker protections.

Opposition Pushes Back on Boeing NLRB Pick

Several senators objected to the committee’s vote. Senator Bernie Sanders led the opposition and argued that the Senate should wait until Wilcox is reinstated. He said her removal was improper and should be resolved first. Additionally, Sanders warned that moving ahead “sends the wrong message” about the board’s commitment to workers.

“We need an NLRB that stands up for workers,” Sanders said. His comments highlight the broader debate surrounding the Boeing NLRB Pick. Many critics fear Mayer’s corporate background will shape his decisions in favor of management. Others, however, believe his experience offers balance and expertise.

Other lawmakers raised concerns about Boeing’s recent challenges. They questioned whether Mayer could remain impartial while serving on the NLRB. Supporters, meanwhile, argued that his long history in labor law gives him the skills needed to address complex cases.

Career Background of the Boeing NLRB Pick

Mayer became Boeing’s top labor attorney in 2022. He oversees labor strategy across the company. Before Boeing, he worked at Morgan Lewis, InterContinental Hotels Group, MGM Resorts International, and Aramark. His career spans decades of labor-management roles. Because of this, supporters say his background makes him well-prepared for the board’s work.

As the Boeing NLRB Pick, Mayer would influence key issues such as union recognition, employer conduct, and future bargaining standards. Consequently, his decisions could shape labor policy for years.

Committee Advances Additional Nomination

In the same hearing, the HELP Committee also approved Mary Anne Carter. She was nominated to lead the National Endowment for the Arts. Her confirmation drew less debate. Still, the dual vote illustrates the committee’s push to fill leadership gaps in major federal agencies.

What’s Next

The full Senate must now vote on Mayer’s nomination. Although a vote date has not been set, the narrow committee margin signals a close outcome. If confirmed, Mayer and Murphy would restore the NLRB’s quorum. Consequently, the board could begin issuing rulings again and reduce its months-long backlog.

For unions, employers, and workers, the fate of the Boeing NLRB Pick carries major implications. Ultimately, the decision will shape the board’s direction and the pace of federal labor actions in 2025 and beyond.

