New Civility Oath for California Lawyers

The legal profession has faced a reputation problem for years. Many Americans see lawyers as combative or unnecessarily difficult to deal with. Moreover, a recent Gallup poll shows that only 17% of the public believes lawyers have high honesty or ethical standards. Because of this perception, bar leaders and regulators are looking for ways to rebuild trust. One of the most discussed solutions is the Civility Oath.

Beginning in 2026, California will require every licensed attorney to reaffirm a Civility Oath each year. The pledge asks lawyers to practice with dignity, courtesy, and respect. Although other states include civility in their admission oaths, California stands out because it ties this renewal to annual bar dues. As a result, the state hopes to reinforce professionalism consistently.

Why the Civility Oath Is Becoming a Priority

Concerns about hostile conduct in the legal industry have grown in recent years. Judges and bar leaders report more aggressive tactics, from personal insults to intentional scheduling conflicts. These behaviors harm attorneys and clients. In addition, they contribute to burnout, stress, and declining morale across the profession.

Retired Justice Brian Currey, who led the task force behind California’s Civility Oath proposal, described incivility as “sand in the gears” of the justice system. He argued that hostility slows cases, adds unnecessary cost, and weakens cooperation. Because of these issues, many supporters agree that a Civility Oath can push lawyers to reflect on their behavior and make the courtroom a more respectful place.

What the Civility Oath Requires

The Civility Oath reaffirms principles already found in California’s admission oath. However, it adds weight through its annual renewal. Lawyers must confirm their commitment to courtesy, fairness, and respect when they pay their yearly dues. Consequently, this reminder encourages attorneys to think carefully about how they treat clients, colleagues, judges, and opposing counsel.

The oath does not change disciplinary rules. Instead, it serves as a yearly check-in that reinforces lawyers’ roles as officers of the court. Supporters say this reflection can promote better habits. Furthermore, they believe it can gradually shift legal culture toward more respectful interactions.

Critics Question Whether the Civility Oath Has Real Power

Despite its promise, the Civility Oath has critics. Some believe the oath is too symbolic. Without enforcement, they argue, it may not change behavior. California debated whether to classify incivility as a disciplinary offense but decided against it. The state’s Supreme Court cited free-speech concerns and the challenge of defining “uncivil” conduct. Therefore, discipline based on civility remains limited.

Only a few states such as Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Arizona allow discipline for uncivil actions. Even in those states, penalties are rare. Because of this, critics fear that lawyers who already act poorly will continue to do so.

Professor David Grenardo, who studies professionalism, notes that oaths can encourage reflection. Still, he warns that reflection alone may not change deeply ingrained habits. He believes structural support, mentorship, and consistent modeling of good behavior are also necessary. In his view, the oath is helpful, but it cannot stand alone.

Civility Oath vs. Ethics Rules

Many legal experts highlight a key distinction: civility is not the same as ethics. A lawyer can follow ethics rules while behaving rudely or disrespectfully. Ethics guidelines focus on conflicts of interest, confidentiality, and misconduct. Civility, however, deals with tone, behavior, and the way lawyers interact with others.

Experts describe civility as part of a broader professionalism spectrum. At one end are clear ethical violations. At the other are behaviors that may not break rules but still damage trust. Therefore, the Civility Oath aims to improve this second category by raising expectations for respectful conduct. Moreover, it emphasizes behavior that reflects well on the entire profession.

Will Civility Oaths Spread?

California’s decision has drawn national attention. Bar associations in other states are watching closely. If the Civility Oath leads to better behavior, more states may adopt similar rules. Even if symbolic, the oath reflects a growing belief that civility is essential to public trust.

Civility initiatives already appear in law schools, mentorship programs, and continuing legal education. Furthermore, many judges emphasize civility in written decisions and courtroom remarks. The Civility Oath may help unify these efforts under a consistent message. Consequently, it could strengthen efforts to create a more respectful legal environment.

A Step Toward Restoring Public Trust

It remains unclear whether the Civility Oath will create real change. Still, the legal profession recognizes a need to address public concerns and reduce hostility within the system. By promoting courtesy, respect, and professionalism, California signals that civility is not optional it is central to the justice system.

Even small improvements in lawyer behavior can lead to better cooperation and fewer conflicts. Moreover, respectful communication can create a more positive experience for clients. In a time of increased polarization, the Civility Oath offers a clear reminder that the legal system works best when its participants act with integrity and respect.

If the oath prompts lawyers to pause, reflect, and adjust their approach, it could become a meaningful step toward restoring confidence in the profession. Ultimately, consistent civility may help rebuild the trust that the legal community has struggled to regain for decades.

