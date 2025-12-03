BLB Lawyers Exit Sparks New Firm

A major shift in the shareholder-litigation world is underway. A high-profile group of attorneys has left Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann to start a new investor-rights firm. This BLB Lawyers Exit, led by seasoned litigator Jeroen van Kwawegen, has resulted in the launch of JVK Law, which will operate in Los Angeles, New York, and Wilmington.

The departing lawyers about a dozen in total were central to Bernstein Litowitz’s corporate-governance practice. Their exit marks one of the most notable restructurings in the shareholder-litigation field in years. Van Kwawegen said the move comes at a critical moment, especially as institutional investors demand stronger legal support during a time of shifting federal oversight.

BLB Lawyers Exit Creates a New Investor-Focused Firm

To explain the launch of JVK Law, van Kwawegen stressed the firm’s mission. He aims to provide pension funds, asset managers, and hedge funds with fast, strategic guidance. Because federal enforcement appears less predictable, many investors now rely on private litigation to safeguard shareholder rights.

JVK Law plans to meet this need. The firm will focus solely on shareholder protection. Moreover, its locations place it near the most important corporate-law venues in the country. Wilmington, for example, remains home to the Delaware Court of Chancery, which plays a major role in corporate-governance decisions.

Bernstein Litowitz Responds to the BLB Lawyers Exit

Bernstein Litowitz confirmed the departures and wished the exiting lawyers well. The firm also highlighted its continued success. It pointed to recent major recoveries and strong case results for investors. Even though a key corporate-governance group has left, the firm said its ongoing litigation efforts remain solid.

Despite the BLB Lawyers Exit, Bernstein Litowitz continues to hold its place as one of the leading shareholder-litigation firms. It has earned this position through high-impact settlements and influential corporate-governance rulings.

JVK Law Brings a Strong Litigation Record

Van Kwawegen enters this new chapter with a proven track record. In 2023, he helped secure a $1 billion settlement from Wells Fargo & Co. The case involved claims that the bank misled investors about its progress in addressing earlier scandals. This result became one of the largest shareholder recoveries in recent years.

He also worked on the high-profile case that challenged Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla compensation package. The Delaware Court of Chancery struck down the plan, calling it an “unfathomable sum.” The ruling remains under appeal, yet the decision showcased van Kwawegen’s deep experience in complex governance matters.

Because of these accomplishments, many investors are closely watching JVK Law. They want to see how the new firm will approach major corporate-governance disputes and how it will compare to Bernstein Litowitz.

A New Chapter for Shareholder Litigation

The creation of JVK Law arrives during a period of rising governance disputes. Companies face increased scrutiny, and investors demand greater transparency. At the same time, regulatory agencies continue to experience changes in leadership and enforcement priorities. As a result, private litigation plays an even larger role in holding companies accountable.

Van Kwawegen said JVK Law’s strategy centers on quick, focused responses to governance failures. The streamlined structure, he explained, allows the firm to pursue impactful cases without unnecessary delays. Consequently, the BLB Lawyers Exit suggests that shareholder litigation may move toward more specialized, agile firms.

Industry analysts expect JVK Law to become active immediately. Because the firm includes lawyers with deep Chancery Court experience, it is positioned to influence major corporate-law trends. As governance disputes grow more complex, JVK Law may quickly become an important force in investor advocacy.

What the BLB Lawyers Exit Means for the Future

The BLB Lawyers Exit represents more than the launch of a new firm. It signals a broader shift in the shareholder-litigation landscape. With a respected team starting fresh, the market could see changes in strategy, case selection, and the speed of governance lawsuits.

For Bernstein Litowitz, the transition highlights the constant challenge of retaining top talent. For JVK Law, however, the moment presents an opportunity to form a focused identity and pursue influential cases.

As investor activism rises and corporate disputes intensify, both firms are expected to shape the future of shareholder accountability.

