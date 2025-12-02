Prosecutor McNally Moves to Tech Litigation

After years of public service as a senior federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, Prosecutor McNally has entered a new phase of his legal career. He recently moved from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to plaintiff-side practice. As a result, this shift marks both a personal change and a broader trend among government attorneys. Moreover, it reflects how many prosecutors are reconsidering their long-term plans.

Joseph “Joe” McNally worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than a decade. He eventually became the Acting U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. During that time, he supervised major prosecutions and complex investigations. These cases covered national security, public corruption, cybercrime, fraud, and other high-impact matters. Consequently, he earned a reputation for strong leadership and a deep commitment to justice.

Even with his success, Prosecutor McNally believed it was time for a new direction. He wanted to continue advocating for victims in a setting with more flexibility. Additionally, his departure came during a period of transition inside the office. Many colleagues left as leadership changed and priorities shifted under the new federal administration.

A Different Direction From the Typical Path for Prosecutor McNally

Many former federal prosecutors enter white-collar defense or join large national law firms. However, Prosecutor McNally chose a different path. He joined McNicholas & McNicholas LLP, a respected Los Angeles trial firm that handles major plaintiff cases.

He explained that he still wanted to protect people whose voices are often overlooked. Victims of abuse and exploitation often face difficult legal battles. Therefore, he felt this move would allow him to help them more effectively. “I’ve spent my career protecting the public,” he said. “This is another way to continue that mission.”

At McNicholas & McNicholas, Prosecutor McNally now leads the firm’s emerging litigation group. In addition, the group focuses on lawsuits involving fast-changing technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud systems, and digital platforms. His investigative background, especially in tech-related crime, prepares him well for this role.

A Focus on Technology, Online Safety, and High-Impact Litigation

Technology-driven harm is expanding quickly. As a result, plaintiff firms face more cases involving online exploitation, privacy failures, civil sex-trafficking, and child-safety risks. These matters require detailed investigation and close work with experts. Furthermore, they demand the same strategic approach used in federal prosecutions.

This is where Prosecutor McNally adds significant value. He has years of experience working with government agencies and multi-state investigative teams. Consequently, he brings rare skill and insight to private plaintiff practice.

According to McNicholas & McNicholas, his addition strengthens the firm in high-stakes and socially important matters. These cases often involve vulnerable victims. Therefore, they require both compassion and careful attention to detail.

Why Prosecutor McNally’s Move Matters

This career shift highlights a broader trend in the legal field. Technology now plays a much larger role in daily life. Meanwhile, the justice system continues to struggle to keep up with new risks. Plaintiff firms are stepping forward to address these gaps. At the same time, experienced government attorneys are becoming essential to this work.

Prosecutor McNally is part of this shift. He brings a prosecutor’s mindset to civil litigation. Consequently, he can help challenge negligent companies and unsafe platforms. His move also suggests that plaintiff-side practice is becoming an appealing option for mission-driven lawyers.

Moreover, his transition shows how public-interest work can continue outside government. Prosecutorial work and plaintiff litigation share a similar purpose. Both aim to hold wrongdoers accountable. As a result, McNally viewed this continuity as an important factor in his decision.

An Opportunity to Shape the Future of Litigation

At McNicholas & McNicholas, Prosecutor McNally plans to expand the firm’s role in complex litigation. These cases require technical knowledge and a strong understanding of institutional responsibility. Additionally, he will work on contingency-based matters, which reflects the firm’s commitment to long-term advocacy.

His leadership is expected to guide the firm in major areas, including:

Online platform abuse

Civil sex-trafficking

Cloud and AI-related failures

Cyber negligence and privacy violations

Child-safety issues in digital spaces

Altogether, these priorities show how McNally hopes to continue supporting victims in a fast-changing legal environment. The relationship between public safety and technology grows stronger each year. Therefore, his experience will likely shape future litigation.

A Meaningful New Chapter for Prosecutor McNally

For the legal community, Prosecutor McNally’s move shows how prosecutorial skills transfer smoothly into plaintiff-side work. Furthermore, his transition serves as a reminder that the pursuit of justice continues even after government service.

As he begins this new chapter, McNally remains committed to the principles that guided his public career. These include integrity, accountability, and strong advocacy. In the end, his new role allows him to apply these values to cases that influence the future of technology, safety, and consumer protection.

