Firms Roll Out 2025 Biglaw Special Bonuses

As 2025 draws to a close, a wave of generous payouts is sweeping through many of the largest U.S. law firms. The annual bonus season often the most anticipated moment for associates at Biglaw practices is in full swing, and this year it comes with a renewed emphasis on Biglaw Special Bonuses.

Cravath Leads the Charge

The first firm to break the silence in 2025 was Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, widely regarded as the market’s benchmark for associate compensation. On November 18, the New York–based firm announced that associates would receive year-end bonuses as high as US$115,000, alongside prorated payments (around US$15,000) for first-year lawyers.

Importantly, Cravath also confirmed it would pay special bonuses ranging between US$6,000 and US$25,000, matching a move earlier this year by Milbank LLP another powerhouse in the Biglaw realm.

By combining the standard year-end payout with these extra incentives, total compensation for many associates could reach upwards of US$140,000 a substantial reward and a clear signal that 2025 remains a strong year for top-tier law firms.

Peers Quickly Followed Suit

True to tradition, Cravath’s move prompted a cascade of matching announcements across the Biglaw landscape. A number of major firms including the likes of Paul Hastings LLP, McDermott Will & Emery, Dechert LLP, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, and several others adopted the same bonus scale and special-bonus framework shortly after Cravath’s memo surfaced.

Notably, Milbank which made headlines in August after issuing its own round of summer bonuses stayed quiet during the November flurry, but was widely expected to align its full compensation package with the year-end norms.

This pattern is familiar: when one leading firm resets the bonus expectations, the rest of the market tends to follow quickly, ensuring that top legal talent remains broadly competitive across the sector.

What Biglaw Special Bonuses Actually Mean

The concept of special bonuses adds an important layer of nuance to the traditional Biglaw compensation model. Historically, associate compensation has consisted of a base salary (often large, but steady) plus an annual bonus tied to seniority and occasionally performance. Under the current system:

Year-end bonuses are calibrated by class year, ranging from roughly US$15,000 prorated for first-year associates to US$115,000 for the most senior associates.

On top of that, eligible associates are receiving special bonuses between US$6,000 and US$25,000, meant to reward extra effort, high performance, or simply to stay competitive in the market.

In some firms, there are even premium bonuses for exceptional billable hour totals or extraordinary contributions. For example, certain firms offer additional boosts to associates who exceed defined “bonus-hour” thresholds.

For many associates, these bonuses represent more than a financial boost — they can help cover major expenses such as living costs, student-loan payments, or provide a buffer for savings or investments.

From the firms’ perspective, these discretionary payouts allow them to reward performance without permanently raising fixed salary costs. That flexibility is especially valuable in an industry where profitability can fluctuate with client demand, deal activity, and macroeconomic conditions.

Why 2025’s Bonus Season Matters

This year’s cycle is particularly notable for a few reasons:

The bonuses are on par with or slightly higher than prior years, demonstrating that Biglaw firms remain confident in their 2025 profitability despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

The re-emergence and broad adoption of special bonuses suggests a shift in how firms think about associate compensation: not just as a fixed reward tied to time at the firm, but as a dynamic incentive for performance, productivity, and retention.

For associates and prospective entrants, the return of generous bonuses reinforces Biglaw’s continued appeal especially at a time when legal professionals weigh the demands of high billable-hour expectations against compensation and long-term career goals.

What Associates Should Watch Next

As the bonus announcements continue to ripple through the market, associates (or soon-to-be associates) should pay attention to a few dynamics:

Eligibility criteria : While some firms require just seniority to receive bonuses, others tie “special” or “premium” bonuses to billable hours, firm contributions, or other performance metrics. Understanding these thresholds is key.

: While some firms require just seniority to receive bonuses, others tie “special” or “premium” bonuses to billable hours, firm contributions, or other performance metrics. Understanding these thresholds is key. Market matching : As one firm leads with a certain bonus scale, the rest often follow meaning that how one firm defines “special bonuses” can quickly become the industry standard.

: As one firm leads with a certain bonus scale, the rest often follow meaning that how one firm defines “special bonuses” can quickly become the industry standard. Long-term compensation trends: Regular bonuses may stay level from year to year, but what sets firms apart increasingly is their willingness to offer special or premium bonuses. For associates, that could mean differentiating between “standard market pay” and “exceptional pay.”

Conclusion

The 2025 Biglaw bonus season is shaping up to be a strong one not only in terms of size, but in its embrace of a more sophisticated compensation model. The resurgence of Biglaw Special Bonuses reflects both firms’ confidence in their financial health and their strategic use of variable pay to reward performance and loyalty.

As associates at top firms across the U.S. prepare for these bonus checks, the broader legal industry is once again reminded: in Biglaw, compensation isn’t just about what you’re paid it’s also about how much and how consistently you deliver.

