Paul Hastings Partners Grow Dallas Team

Global law firm Paul Hastings LLP has continued to expand its national litigation presence. It added two experienced trial lawyers from Winston & Strawn. The newly arrived Paul Hastings partners, Stephanie Clouston and Matthew Durfee, have joined the firm’s growing Dallas office. Furthermore, their arrival strengthens the firm’s momentum in the highly competitive Texas legal market.

Their transition also marks another notable lateral move in the state’s evolving legal landscape. Texas remains one of the fastest-growing legal markets in the country. Consequently, major firms continue to compete aggressively for top-tier litigation talent. Moreover, recent market shifts have intensified this competition.

Strategic Expansion in Dallas

The firm’s announcement reflects its commitment to building a deep and versatile Dallas litigation team. Additionally, Paul Hastings has invested heavily in expanding its Texas operations over the past several years. As a result, the firm aims to capture more complex commercial matters in a region known for high-stakes trials and significant regulatory activity.

The arrival of Clouston and Durfee fits directly into this strategy. In addition, both lawyers bring substantial courtroom and investigative experience. Thus, their skills strengthen the capabilities of the Paul Hastings partners already working in Dallas.

Background of the New Partners

Stephanie Clouston: Broad Litigation and Regulatory Expertise

Clouston joins Paul Hastings with extensive experience in high-stakes litigation. Her practice covers commercial disputes, mass torts, product liability, class actions, and regulatory investigations. Moreover, she has represented major corporations in telecommunications, energy, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Her work often requires navigating complex laws and responding to regulatory inquiries. Additionally, she manages large-scale defense strategies for clients. Therefore, her blend of litigation and regulatory skills makes her a valuable addition to the Paul Hastings partners nationwide.

Matthew Durfee: Complex Commercial Trial Lawyer

Durfee also arrives from Winston & Strawn. He focuses on commercial litigation in state and federal courts. His experience includes product liability, breach-of-contract disputes, negligence claims, class actions, fraud allegations, and cross-border disputes.

He has represented clients across many industries. Consequently, he is well prepared to handle matters involving significant financial exposure. Furthermore, Durfee’s addition strengthens the litigation department and reinforces the firm’s reputation for resolving complex disputes.

Paul Hastings Partners Strengthen the Firm’s Nationwide Growth Strategy

This move continues the firm’s steady expansion across US offices. Notably, the legal industry has observed Paul Hastings’ aggressive lateral hiring strategy in litigation, finance, M&A, and regulatory work.

Corporate clients now face increased regulatory scrutiny and rising commercial disputes. Therefore, many firms are investing in talent capable of addressing complex cross-border challenges. The addition of Clouston and Durfee supports this goal. Moreover, their presence enhances the Dallas team’s ability to manage trial and regulatory matters efficiently.

The Strategic Value of Dallas for Paul Hastings Partners

Dallas has become a priority hub for national law firms for several reasons:

Explosive corporate growth: The region continues to attract Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing businesses.

Texas remains known for its active commercial litigation environment. Regulatory demands: Energy, finance, and technology companies increasingly need counsel able to manage government investigations.

Consequently, the continued expansion of the Paul Hastings partners in Dallas reflects a strategic effort to meet rising client demand. Additionally, the market’s rapid growth creates new opportunities for experienced litigation teams.

Competitive Lateral Movement in BigLaw

The movement of talent between major firms highlights the competitive pressures shaping BigLaw. As corporate legal needs evolve, firms race to secure attorneys with strong business portfolios and proven trial experience. Meanwhile, Texas has become a major center for this recruitment activity.

The addition of two seasoned litigators from Winston & Strawn shows Paul Hastings’ intent to maintain its competitive edge. Furthermore, it demonstrates the firm’s commitment to building long-term strength in Texas. Thus, the firm positions itself as a leader in high-value litigation services.

The Road Ahead for Paul Hastings Partners

With Clouston and Durfee joining the firm, Paul Hastings signals its continued focus on strategic expansion. Their combined experience enhances the firm’s strengths in trial work, investigations, and large-scale disputes. These areas, moreover, continue to drive demand among major corporations.

As the Dallas legal market evolves, the addition of these seasoned attorneys positions the firm as a major litigation player. Therefore, the growing team of Paul Hastings partners is expected to play a key role in serving clients facing complex challenges across Texas and beyond. Ultimately, the firm’s investment in Dallas reinforces its broader national growth strategy.

