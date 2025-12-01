Fennemore Craig Merger Extends to Texas

The Fennemore Craig Merger with Texas-based labor and employment boutique Schmoyer Reinhard marks a major step in the firm’s national expansion strategy. The deal, which took effect Monday, adds 11 San Antonio attorneys to Fennemore Craig’s growing network. Because of this merger, the Phoenix-founded firm continues to strengthen its presence across the Western and Southwestern United States.

This development reflects Fennemore Craig’s ongoing effort to combine with firms that expand key practice areas while boosting geographic reach. Through the addition of Schmoyer Reinhard, the firm gains a deeper bench in labor and employment law. Demand for this practice area continues to rise as employers face shifting workplace regulations, increased compliance requirements, and higher litigation risks.

Strategic Growth Through the Fennemore Craig Merger

Fennemore Craig CEO James Goodnow noted that both firms share a strong entrepreneurial culture. According to him, this alignment made the merger a natural fit. Moreover, he emphasized that shared values and a similar vision for growth helped accelerate the combination. This approach reflects Fennemore Craig’s broader strategy of building national strength through targeted mergers.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Before the merger, Fennemore Craig employed roughly 350 attorneys. Now, with the addition of Schmoyer Reinhard lawyers, the firm operates 23 offices nationwide. This move gives the firm a stronger foothold in Texas, a state with a booming commercial sector and a significant volume of employment-law activity.

Subscribe

Schmoyer Reinhard has long been recognized as a premier labor and employment firm. It advises businesses on workplace disputes, compliance concerns, class actions, internal investigations, and risk-management issues. As a result, its integration into Fennemore Craig significantly expands the combined firm’s ability to handle complex employment matters across several jurisdictions.

Why Texas Matters for the Firm’s National Strategy

The Fennemore Craig Merger underscores a larger trend: national law firms are increasingly targeting Texas for expansion. The state’s fast-growing population, diversified economy, and pro-business environment continue to attract companies from across the country. Consequently, the need for experienced labor and employment counsel has rapidly increased.

Instead of opening a new Texas office from scratch, Fennemore Craig chose a merger with a respected local firm. This decision provides immediate advantages. For example, the firm gains a team with deep knowledge of Texas labor laws and a strong understanding of the local court system. Additionally, the established reputation of Schmoyer Reinhard gives Fennemore Craig instant credibility in a competitive market.

Because many of Fennemore Craig’s clients operate across multiple states, the ability to offer seamless labor-law support in Texas enhances the firm’s overall value proposition.

Schmoyer Reinhard Strengthens Fennemore Craig’s Employment Practice

Schmoyer Reinhard brings decades of experience representing employers in sensitive and high-stakes disputes. The team handles workplace discrimination claims, wage-and-hour cases, harassment allegations, internal investigations, and labor-relations counseling. Their practical approach to preventing disputes before they escalate fits well within Fennemore Craig’s broader service model.

Furthermore, the boutique’s focus on tailored, strategic advice adds depth to Fennemore Craig’s employment-law capabilities. This synergy allows the firm to offer more comprehensive support to HR departments, corporate leadership teams, and businesses facing workplace challenges.

The merger also complements Fennemore Craig’s wide range of existing practice areas, which include litigation, business transactions, real estate, environmental law, and regulatory work. As a result, clients benefit from an integrated platform that can address both employment issues and broader legal needs.

A Firm Built on Over a Century of Growth

Founded in 1885, Fennemore Craig has transformed significantly over its nearly 140-year history. In recent years, the firm adopted a deliberate growth strategy that focuses on merging with small and mid-sized firms. This approach allows the firm to scale quickly while maintaining cultural cohesiveness.

The Fennemore Craig Merger with Schmoyer Reinhard joins a list of recent expansions that brought the firm into California, Nevada, and Colorado. Each merger has strengthened a different practice area while supporting the firm’s long-term goal of building a national presence.

A Wave of Consolidation Across the Legal Industry: The Fennemore Craig Merger in Context

Law-firm mergers have accelerated nationwide. Many firms view consolidation as a strategic response to increased client expectations, widening regulatory demands, and growing competition. Labor and employment law has become one of the most sought-after practice areas due to rapid changes in workplace regulations, remote-work trends, and new employee-rights laws.

Within this environment, the Fennemore Craig Merger reflects a broader shift in how firms build scale and capabilities. Clients want comprehensive service and national reach, and firms are adapting through strategic combinations.

What the Future Holds for the Combined Firm After the Fennemore Craig Merger

With strengthened talent and expanded geographic coverage, Fennemore Craig is well positioned for continued growth. The firm now has a strong foundation to explore additional opportunities in Texas, including potential expansions into major markets such as Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Clients can expect broader access to labor and employment counsel, enhanced litigation support, and a unified platform backed by national resources. As workplace issues grow more complex, the combined strengths of both firms will help meet evolving client needs.

Ultimately, the Fennemore Craig Merger with Schmoyer Reinhard represents a pivotal milestone in the firm’s expansion journey. It reinforces the firm’s national ambitions while delivering stronger, more geographically diverse services to employers across the country.

Discover more legal career opportunities and explore top nationwide attorney positions. Visit LawCrossing today and find the role that matches your skills and ambitions.