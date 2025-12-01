Attorney Skills Assessment Tool Released

LawCrossing has launched a new Mid-Career Attorney Skills Assessment to help experienced lawyers review and strengthen their core professional skills. The tool offers a simple way for attorneys to check where they stand, spot growth areas, and plan their next steps in the legal field.

Learn more from this guide: Mid-Career Attorney Skills Assessment

What the Assessment Includes

Comprehensive Skills Review

The assessment covers 14 key skill areas. These include legal writing, negotiation, leadership, business development, technology use, and financial skills. It creates a clear picture of an attorney’s overall abilities.

Benchmarking and Self-Check

Each skill receives a score on a 100-point scale. Attorneys can compare their results with industry expectations. They can also see how they stack up against typical mid-career standards. This makes it easier to understand strengths and weaknesses.

Market and Hiring Trends

The tool also links skills to current market needs. For example, it highlights fast-growing areas such as cybersecurity law, employment law, and corporate law. This helps attorneys align their development with real hiring trends.

Clear Action Plan

After the assessment, users receive a simple plan. It covers what to focus on over the next 7, 30, and 90 days. This turns the results into actionable steps, such as improving writing, deepening technical skills, or expanding client-relations experience.

Why the Attorney Skills Assessment Matters

The legal profession continues to change. New technology, rising client expectations, and shifting markets all affect how lawyers work. Because of this, attorneys need more than strong legal research or writing. They also need leadership, business awareness, and the ability to adapt quickly.

This assessment helps mid-career lawyers see where they excel. It also shows where they might be falling behind. As a result, attorneys can make smarter choices about training, mentoring, or new career paths.

Who Can Benefit from the Attorney Skills Assessment

This tool works well for:

Mid-career attorneys who want a structured way to measure growth.

who want a structured way to measure growth. Lawyers seeking leadership roles or considering a move into business development.

or considering a move into business development. Attorneys exploring new practice areas that match current market needs.

that match current market needs. Professionals who train or mentor others and want to confirm their readiness for added responsibility.

How to Use the Assessment Effectively

After completing the assessment:

Review your scores. Identify your strongest skills and the areas that need more attention. Follow the 7-, 30-, and 90-day plan. This helps you set realistic goals and track your progress. Seek learning opportunities. CLE courses, workshops, mentorships, or new tasks at work can support your growth. Retake the assessment regularly. Doing this every 6–12 months helps you measure improvement and adjust your goals.

