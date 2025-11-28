High Court Declines UBS Whistleblower Case

A bid by a former UBS whistleblower to revive a $2.6 million jury award was rejected on Monday. The highest U.S. court declined to hear the appeal, thereby allowing the prior ruling that nullified the award to stand.

Background: Early Victory for the UBS Whistleblower

The case began when a former bond-strategist at UBS later identified publicly as the UBS whistleblower sued the Swiss bank, alleging that he had been unlawfully terminated for refusing to publish misleading mortgage-backed securities research. In 2020, a Manhattan jury sided with him and awarded $2.6 million, finding that UBS had retaliated against him.

However, that verdict was reversed. A lower court concluded the jury had received flawed instructions regarding the legal standard needed to prove retaliation. In effect, the court said the UBS whistleblower had not satisfied the required standard under the relevant law.

What

Where

Search Jobs

2024: A Glimmer of Hope for Whistleblowers

In 2024, the Supreme Court in a separate decision reviewing the same case had restored the award. The justices determined that under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), financial whistleblowers do not need to demonstrate an employer’s retaliatory intent. Rather, they only must show that their protected whistleblowing contributed to a harmful employment action.

Subscribe

That ruling was hailed by many as a landmark victory for whistleblower protections in financial sector litigation. By lowering the burden of proof, the decision promised to make it easier for insiders to challenge retaliatory firings. Many expected this to strengthen compliance and accountability in banks and financial institutions.

2025: Second Circuit Reversal and Supreme Court Silence

Despite the 2024 win, the litigation continued. In February 2025, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the jury award for a second time. The appellate court said the original trial had again suffered from defective jury instructions wrongly easing the path for the jury to conclude that the whistleblowing had caused the firing. In its view, the instructions made it too simple to find in favor of the UBS whistleblower.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to grant certiorari it refused to re-open or review the case. That refusal leaves the 2nd Circuit’s most recent ruling intact, effectively extinguishing the $2.6 million award.

What the Denial Means for the UBS Whistleblower and Others

Because the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal, the UBS whistleblower will not regain the $2.6 million award. The decision ends, for now, the whistleblower’s eight-year legal fight. His attorney, who had urged the court to revisit the flawed instructions, expressed disappointment but said the commitment to justice remains undiminished.

From a broader perspective, this outcome may curb incentives for potential whistleblowers in the financial industry. The 2024 ruling had raised hope that whistleblowers could successfully bring claims under SOX without needing to prove motive. But with the award overturned once more and no review from the Supreme Court, the legal risks associated with whistleblowing remain significant.

Employers and institutional players may see this as a green light to resist whistleblower claims more aggressively. Critics warn this could dampen internal reporting of potentially unlawful financial practices undermining the spirit of whistleblower-protection laws. On the other hand, proponents of stronger protections may pressure lawmakers and regulators to tighten statutory safeguards or clarify standards for jury instructions.

Why Jury Instructions Mattered So Much for the UBS Whistleblower

At the heart of this case lies a technical but consequential matter: jury instructions. Under SOX, a financial whistleblower must show that the protected disclosure played a role in adverse employment action. The 2024 ruling clarified that proving an employer’s intent to retaliate is not required. That was a significant lowering of the bar.

Nevertheless, the appellate court found that the instructions given to the jury at the 2020 trial improperly simplified the standard. In their view, the jury was incorrectly told it could return a verdict based on minimal or ambiguous proof that the whistleblower’s misconduct contributed to his dismissal. That error undermined the fairness of the trial and was enough to warrant vacating the award.

Because the Supreme Court declined to rehear the case, there is no new precedent to guide future courts. Jury instructions will remain a critical battleground in any whistleblower retaliation case.

Aftermath and What Comes Next

For the UBS whistleblower, the legal path appears closed at least for now. Without a fresh hearing, the 2nd Circuit’s ruling stands. The $2.6 million verdict remains overturned and cannot be revived.

Meanwhile, the broader implications continue to ripple. Some lawmakers and whistleblower advocates may push for legislation that clarifies or strengthens protections. Others may press for rule-making by regulatory bodies overseeing the financial industry. Until then, employees who consider blowing the whistle on corporate misconduct may be hesitant counting the legal risks against uncertain chances of success.

In sum, the denial by the Supreme Court marks a sobering moment for the cause of whistleblower protection in finance. The fate of the UBS whistleblower underscores how procedural technicalities like jury-instruction errors can shape outcomes as much as the substantive merits of the case.

Empower your legal career today. Search nationwide openings only on LawCrossing, the most comprehensive legal job database.