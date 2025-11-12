Licensing in States Without General Bar Reciprocity

As the legal profession becomes increasingly mobile, attorneys often look to expand their practice across state lines. However, it is crucial to understand the varied landscape of bar admissions in the United States, especially the states that do not offer general bar reciprocity—also known as admission on motion. This information, detailed in a recent report by BCG Attorney Search, is essential for any attorney considering relocation or multi-jurisdictional practice.

Learn more from this guide: States With No General Bar Reciprocity: What Attorneys Need to Know

What Is Bar Reciprocity and Why Does It Matter?

Bar reciprocity refers to the ability of a licensed attorney to be admitted to practice law in another state without taking that state’s full bar exam. Instead, these attorneys may be admitted on motion if they meet certain criteria, typically including years of practice and good standing in their original jurisdiction. Admission on motion saves attorneys considerable time and money and reduces the barriers to practicing in multiple states.

However, not all states provide this convenience. Some require attorneys licensed elsewhere to take the full bar exam regardless of their experience or prior admissions.

States That Do Not Offer General Bar Reciprocity

According to BCG Attorney Search, there are currently 12 states where general bar reciprocity is not available. Attorneys seeking to practice in these jurisdictions must pass the respective state’s full bar exam, except for some narrow exceptions. These states include:

California: Perhaps the most well-known state without general reciprocity, California requires all out-of-state attorneys to pass its rigorous bar exam. There is a limited "Attorney's Exam" option for experienced lawyers, but this is a one-day exam with strict eligibility requirements.

Perhaps the most well-known state without general reciprocity, California requires all out-of-state attorneys to pass its rigorous bar exam. There is a limited “Attorney’s Exam” option for experienced lawyers, but this is a one-day exam with strict eligibility requirements. Florida: Florida does not permit admission on motion under any circumstances, mandating that all lawyers pass the Florida bar exam.

South Carolina: While a Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) jurisdiction, South Carolina does not allow admission on motion. Applicants may transfer UBE scores but often must still complete additional requirements.

Louisiana: Due to its civil law system rooted in the Napoleonic Code, Louisiana requires a full bar exam without reciprocity for out-of-state attorneys.

Due to its civil law system rooted in the Napoleonic Code, Louisiana requires a full bar exam without reciprocity for out-of-state attorneys. Delaware, Nevada, and Hawaii: These states also do not offer admission on motion and require passing their state bar exams.

Other states have limited or conditional reciprocity, often linked to Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) score transfers but with additional stipulations.

Why Attorneys and Firms Should Pay Attention

For attorneys, planning a move to a non-reciprocal state means preparing for a lengthy and often costly process. Bar exam preparation can take several months, with associated fees for registration and study materials reaching thousands of dollars. This process may require balancing work responsibilities with exam preparation, impacting earnings and career timelines.

Law firms hiring lateral attorneys in these jurisdictions should also account for these factors. Recruitment timelines may extend up to a year, and firms might need to support bar exam preparation by offering paid study leave or reimbursing exam-related expenses.

How to Navigate These Challenges

Research Early: Attorneys should thoroughly investigate the admission rules of their target state well in advance.

Consider Alternative Admission Routes: Some states allow limited admission for in-house counsel or pro hac vice practice without full bar admission.

Maintain Licenses in Reciprocity-Friendly States: Holding admissions in states with broad reciprocity, such as Illinois or the District of Columbia, can improve future mobility.

Holding admissions in states with broad reciprocity, such as Illinois or the District of Columbia, can improve future mobility. Budget Wisely: Accounting for exam fees, prep courses, and time off work is essential for a smooth transition.

Stay Informed

Bar admission policies are subject to change. Attorneys and firms should regularly consult state bar websites or trusted legal recruiters such as BCG Attorney Search to stay updated on the latest developments.

In Conclusion

Understanding which states do not offer general bar reciprocity is vital for legal professionals aiming to practice across state lines. With major legal markets like California and Florida requiring full bar exams for out-of-state lawyers, strategic planning, early preparation, and clear budgeting are more important than ever. This knowledge empowers attorneys and law firms to make informed decisions, minimize surprises, and facilitate smoother career transitions.

