Crowell and Moring Expands Brussels Corporate Team with Addition of Aubry Daerden from DLA Piper

In a strategic move to deepen its European corporate capabilities, Crowell & Moring LLP has announced the addition of Aubry Daerden, a seasoned corporate and transactional lawyer, to its Brussels office. Daerden joins the firm from DLA Piper, where he most recently served as counsel. His arrival marks another step in Crowell’s continued effort to strengthen its corporate and transactional footprint across Europe.

With over a decade of experience advising clients on complex cross-border transactions, Daerden brings with him a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and joint ventures. He has represented a diverse range of clients, including major multinational corporations, private equity investors, and family-owned businesses operating in heavily regulated industries such as life sciences, healthcare, transportation, and infrastructure.

At Crowell & Moring, Daerden joins the firm’s Corporate Group, where he will focus on advising clients on both domestic and international deals. His expertise in Belgian corporate law and experience navigating EU transactional frameworks are expected to play a crucial role in supporting Crowell’s expanding client base in the region.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Strengthening Crowell’s European Presence

Crowell & Moring’s decision to bring Daerden on board underscores its strategic focus on growing its European platform, particularly in Brussels—one of the firm’s most important international offices. The Brussels office serves as a hub for the firm’s European regulatory, competition, trade, and corporate work.

In recent years, Crowell has invested significantly in expanding its European transactional capabilities, responding to a growing demand from clients seeking integrated legal support for cross-border operations. The firm has been building a team of lawyers who are not only deeply familiar with EU regulations but also adept at handling the corporate and commercial dimensions of international business.

The addition of Daerden aligns with this strategy, bringing additional strength to Crowell’s ability to provide seamless counsel across jurisdictions. His experience with complex deal structures and regulatory-sensitive industries complements the firm’s broader offering, which integrates corporate advice with regulatory, tax, and competition law expertise.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Aubry Daerden’s Track Record and Expertise

During his tenure at DLA Piper, Daerden built a reputation as a pragmatic and client-focused advisor. His work often involved coordinating multinational teams on large-scale transactions and guiding clients through intricate legal frameworks. He has advised on everything from the acquisition and restructuring of multinational businesses to joint ventures between European and non-EU entities.

Colleagues describe Daerden as a lawyer who combines technical precision with commercial insight—qualities that make him particularly valuable to clients navigating mergers, acquisitions, and investments in regulated markets. His understanding of both the transactional and compliance aspects of corporate law positions him as a key addition to Crowell’s team.

Daerden’s portfolio includes advising companies on corporate governance, restructuring, and compliance matters, areas that have become increasingly complex amid tightening European regulations. His familiarity with the intersection of corporate law and EU policy is also expected to bolster Crowell’s reputation as a go-to firm for clients dealing with European regulatory authorities.

Crowell’s Commitment to Growth in Key Practice Areas

Crowell & Moring has been actively growing its presence in Europe through strategic lateral hires and the development of multidisciplinary practice groups. The firm has placed a particular emphasis on expanding its corporate, competition, and trade practices to serve the needs of clients facing heightened regulatory scrutiny and increased cross-border deal activity.

In Brussels, Crowell is recognized for its strength in EU regulatory and antitrust matters, and the addition of a corporate lawyer with Daerden’s profile enhances the office’s ability to offer end-to-end transactional services. His arrival also reflects the firm’s growing focus on serving clients in sectors such as life sciences, technology, and infrastructure industries where regulatory considerations are often closely intertwined with deal-making.

Speaking about his move, Daerden emphasized the appeal of joining a firm known for its collaborative culture and international outlook. “Crowell & Moring offers a dynamic platform for advising clients on complex transactions that span multiple jurisdictions,” he said. “The firm’s strong regulatory background and its commitment to innovation make it an ideal environment for clients operating in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.”

About Crowell & Moring

Founded in Washington, D.C., Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm known for its work in litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm has a global presence, with offices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In addition to Brussels, Crowell operates European offices in London and Doha, allowing it to offer comprehensive cross-border legal services.

The firm represents clients in industries ranging from technology and energy to healthcare, finance, and government contracting. Its Brussels office, in particular, has long been recognized for excellence in European competition law, trade, and regulatory matters. The addition of Daerden strengthens the office’s full-service capabilities, enabling Crowell to handle an even broader range of client needs—from regulatory compliance to corporate transactions.

A Strategic Move Amid Growing Market Demand

Daerden’s hire comes at a time of increased demand for corporate legal services across Europe. Despite economic uncertainties, M&A activity in the EU remains resilient, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, and technology. Law firms with a strong presence in these industries are continuing to expand their teams to meet the needs of clients pursuing growth through acquisitions, restructuring, and investment opportunities.

By bringing in a lawyer of Daerden’s caliber, Crowell & Moring positions itself to better serve both existing and new clients as they navigate a complex regulatory and transactional environment. His experience, combined with the firm’s established reputation in Brussels, reinforces Crowell’s standing as a leading firm for cross-border legal work in Europe.

Conclusion

With Aubry Daerden’s arrival, Crowell & Moring not only strengthens its corporate team but also signals its ongoing commitment to strategic growth in Europe. The firm continues to attract high-caliber legal talent capable of advising global clients on their most sophisticated business transactions.

As international deal-making grows increasingly complex, Crowell’s expanded Brussels practice—now enhanced by Daerden’s expertise—positions the firm to provide comprehensive, business-oriented solutions for clients across industries and jurisdictions.

For attorneys seeking to advance their legal careers in international firms like Crowell & Moring, explore current openings on LawCrossing.com — the most comprehensive source for legal jobs worldwide.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More