Law Schools Accused of Misleading Students About Judicial Clerkships

Across the nation, law schools are facing growing scrutiny for how they represent judicial clerkship opportunities to students. According to recent reporting, many institutions are overstating both the accessibility and frequency of these coveted positions—creating false expectations among students about their career prospects after graduation.

Judicial clerkships have long been viewed as prestigious and career-boosting roles that provide invaluable experience for aspiring litigators and future judges. However, as new data and expert voices highlight, these opportunities are far rarer than many schools imply. Behind glossy brochures and celebratory announcements lies a truth that’s less glamorous: only a small fraction of law graduates actually secure clerkships, and even fewer land them in the federal courts.

The Reality Behind the Prestige

Law schools often promote clerkships as a hallmark of post-graduate success, using the accomplishments of a select few alumni to bolster their institutional prestige. They feature stories of graduates who clerk for federal judges, Supreme Court justices, or prestigious appellate courts—without clarifying how statistically exceptional these outcomes are.

According to data from the American Bar Association (ABA) and the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), the percentage of law graduates who secure federal judicial clerkships is typically less than 10% nationwide. Some elite schools like Yale, Harvard, and Stanford account for a disproportionate number of these positions, while the vast majority of other institutions place very few graduates in such roles each year.

Despite these facts, many law schools continue to highlight clerkships as an attainable milestone for nearly any hardworking student, glossing over how competitive and exclusionary the process truly is. Critics argue that this practice amounts to a marketing tactic designed to attract prospective students and justify rising tuition costs.

What Schools Don’t Tell You

While no law school explicitly lies about clerkships, their omissions can be misleading. Promotional materials and career office statistics often fail to differentiate between federal and state clerkships, or between one-year appointments and long-term career positions. They also may not disclose how many graduates actually applied for clerkships compared to how many successfully landed them.

Some of the key facts frequently downplayed include:

Extreme selectivity: Federal clerkships are among the most competitive positions in the legal field. Judges often prefer applicants from the top of their class at top-ranked schools with strong recommendations from faculty or previous clerks.

Federal clerkships are among the most competitive positions in the legal field. Judges often prefer applicants from the top of their class at top-ranked schools with strong recommendations from faculty or previous clerks. Short-term nature: Many clerkships last only a year or two, after which clerks must re-enter a competitive job market.

Many clerkships last only a year or two, after which clerks must re-enter a competitive job market. Unequal institutional support: Not all schools offer robust clerkship programs or mentoring resources. Some provide specialized faculty committees and mock interviews, while others offer little more than generic guidance.

Not all schools offer robust clerkship programs or mentoring resources. Some provide specialized faculty committees and mock interviews, while others offer little more than generic guidance. Geographic concentration: The majority of federal clerkships are located in major metropolitan areas or judicial hubs, making them less accessible to students from regional law schools.

By presenting clerkships as broadly attainable, schools risk misleading students into making costly decisions—such as taking on significant debt—based on unrealistic expectations of career advancement.

The Consequences for Students

The implications of these misrepresentations extend beyond mere disappointment. Many students enter law school under the belief that clerkships are a natural next step after graduation, only to find themselves competing against thousands of equally qualified peers nationwide. When the majority are unsuccessful, they may feel as though they failed personally rather than recognizing how narrow the odds truly are.

This disconnect can have emotional and financial consequences. Graduates who pin their hopes on clerkships may delay applying for other legal positions, missing early hiring windows for law firms, government agencies, or public interest organizations. Others may feel pressure to pursue unpaid or underpaid internships to strengthen their résumés for future clerkship cycles—exacerbating the financial strain of student loans.

Legal education experts argue that this cycle reflects a deeper problem: law schools prioritizing reputation and rankings over transparency. When clerkship statistics are used as marketing tools, they distort the educational landscape and obscure what most students can realistically achieve.

How Students Can Protect Themselves

Aspiring clerks should approach law school messaging with healthy skepticism and do their own research before forming career expectations. Here are a few steps to take:

Scrutinize the data: Ask your school for detailed clerkship placement numbers, including federal versus state positions, duration, and court levels. Understand the competition: Federal clerkships typically go to graduates from top-ranked schools or those with exceptional academic performance. Diversify your goals: Clerkships are prestigious, but not the only valuable path. Litigation, public service, and corporate law careers can also provide substantial professional growth. Seek mentorship early: Connect with alumni who have clerked to understand the real demands of the application process. Ask for transparency: Push your school’s career office to clarify how many students apply, how many are successful, and what level of support is truly available.

The Call for Honesty and Reform

Ultimately, the issue boils down to transparency. Law schools owe students accurate and complete information—not just selective success stories. The legal education community must confront the ethical tension between marketing ambition and providing realistic outcomes.

If institutions continue to exaggerate clerkship accessibility, they risk eroding trust among students and alumni alike. By contrast, schools that offer honest data and candid guidance empower students to make informed, strategic career decisions.

As the cost of legal education continues to climb, students deserve to know the truth about where their degrees can realistically take them. Judicial clerkships may remain an admirable goal—but law schools must stop pretending they’re within everyone’s reach.

