Buchalter Welcomes Jeffrey Wolf as Shareholder in Scottsdale Office

Prominent full-service law firm Buchalter has announced the addition of Jeffrey Wolf as a shareholder in its Scottsdale, Arizona office, further expanding the firm’s litigation and franchise law capabilities across the western United States. Wolf, a seasoned commercial and franchise litigator, brings decades of experience representing businesses in complex disputes and providing counsel to some of the nation’s leading brands in the hospitality and wellness industries.

A Proven Litigator with Broad Industry Expertise

Wolf joins Buchalter from Quarles & Brady LLP, where he was a partner and played a key role in developing the firm’s national litigation practice. His diverse background covers both litigation and advisory work, focusing on commercial conflicts, franchise disputes, and business counseling for companies operating in the hospitality, restaurant, fitness, and health-and-wellness sectors.

Throughout his career, Wolf has handled cases before state and federal courts across the country, as well as in arbitration settings. His work has included high-stakes jury and bench trials involving contractual claims, business torts, franchise terminations, and other complex commercial matters. He is also known for serving as outside general counsel to several mid-size and emerging businesses, helping them navigate regulatory issues, franchise compliance, and risk management strategies.

Colleagues and clients describe Wolf as a pragmatic strategist—one who pairs legal expertise with a deep understanding of the business realities his clients face. His arrival is expected to further strengthen Buchalter’s ability to offer end-to-end legal services in areas of increasing demand, including franchise law, commercial disputes, and business counseling.

Buchalter’s Growing Presence in Arizona

Buchalter’s Scottsdale office has been a focal point of the firm’s expansion in recent years. As the Phoenix metropolitan area continues to emerge as a hub for business and innovation, the firm has sought to deepen its regional presence to meet client demand in key practice areas such as commercial litigation, real estate, labor and employment, and financial services.

By adding Wolf as a shareholder, Buchalter reinforces its commitment to growth in the Southwest and to delivering top-tier litigation talent to both local and national clients. The move aligns with the firm’s broader strategy of attracting high-performing attorneys with strong industry ties and proven leadership in their respective fields.

A Nationally Recognized Law Firm with Expanding Reach

Founded in 1933, Buchalter has steadily grown into one of the leading independent business law firms in the United States, with offices throughout California, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Texas. The firm represents a diverse array of clients, from startups and family-owned enterprises to large public corporations, across industries including finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and real estate.

Buchalter’s expansion into Arizona reflects its ongoing commitment to building a strong footprint across the western region while maintaining the firm’s hallmark of personalized client service. The Scottsdale office—home to a team of skilled attorneys covering litigation, corporate law, and real estate—has become an integral part of Buchalter’s western strategy.

Wolf’s Role and Vision Moving Forward

Wolf’s arrival is not only a strategic personnel move but also a signal of Buchalter’s intention to grow its franchise law and commercial litigation practice groups at the national level. With franchise systems increasingly facing complex regulatory frameworks, compliance demands, and disputes amid shifting market conditions, experienced litigators like Wolf are essential to helping clients protect their brand value and business interests.

In addition to representing clients in court, Wolf is expected to play a mentorship role within the firm—guiding junior attorneys and contributing to Buchalter’s litigation strategy initiatives. His extensive experience serving as general counsel to several companies gives him a unique perspective on how to bridge the gap between legal risk management and business operations.

A Timely Addition in a Competitive Legal Market

Wolf’s move to Buchalter comes at a time when firms nationwide are competing to attract high-level litigation talent, particularly in regions like Arizona where economic growth and population expansion are fueling demand for sophisticated legal services. The Scottsdale legal market has seen a notable influx of corporate relocations and investments in recent years, creating new opportunities for law firms with regional and national capabilities.

For Buchalter, bringing in an attorney of Wolf’s caliber underscores the firm’s commitment to maintaining a strong competitive edge and to supporting clients across industries facing complex disputes and compliance challenges.

About Buchalter

Buchalter is a full-service business law firm providing legal counsel to a wide range of industries, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Sacramento, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Dallas, among others. The firm is known for its client-focused approach, combining practical business insight with sophisticated legal acumen to deliver value-driven results.

