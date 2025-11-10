Simpson Thacher and Bartlett Engaged by U.S. Commerce Department

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, one of the leading law firms on Wall Street, has recently begun working with the United States Department of Commerce, according to official sources from the department. While the specifics of this engagement remain under wraps, the collaboration marks another significant development in the relationship between top-tier law firms and the federal government.

The Commerce Department has not publicly disclosed whether Simpson Thacher’s work is part of its previously announced pro bono commitments or a separate fee-based arrangement. However, this partnership comes on the heels of a broader trend wherein major law firms have pledged substantial pro bono support to government agencies, particularly during periods of heightened scrutiny of legal services and political alignments.

Background: The Pro Bono Agreement and Its Origins

In April of this year, Simpson Thacher joined eight other prominent law firms in a voluntary agreement with the U.S. government, pledging a collective total of nearly $940 million in pro bono work. Simpson Thacher alone committed to providing $125 million in pro bono legal services, reflecting a significant investment of the firm’s resources in support of federal agencies and public interests.

These agreements emerged amid a backdrop of contentious policy shifts introduced under the Trump Administration. Executive orders signed during that period sought to restrict federal contracts with law firms that had previously represented certain clients, engaged in politically sensitive activities, or had specific diversity and inclusion policies. This policy raised concerns across the legal community about potential constraints on firms’ ability to represent a broad range of clients without risking government work.

The pro bono pledges were seen as a strategic response by the firms involved — a way to maintain favorable relationships with the federal government while continuing to uphold their broader commitments to public service and legal ethics.

The Commerce Department Engagement

Details regarding the scope of Simpson Thacher’s current work with the Commerce Department have not been publicly revealed. The department confirmed the law firm’s involvement but stopped short of specifying whether the tasks fall under the firm’s prior pro bono commitments or constitute separate engagements.

This ambiguity has fueled speculation among legal observers and lawmakers alike. Some view the firm’s ongoing collaboration as a positive example of legal talent being leveraged to support government functions, particularly in complex regulatory and trade matters that fall within the Commerce Department’s purview.

Others express concern about the potential implications for the independence of law firms that simultaneously juggle pro bono commitments to the government and private clients whose interests may sometimes conflict with government policy.

Congressional Oversight and Calls for Transparency

Democratic lawmakers have taken an active interest in the pro bono agreements between the government and these nine major law firms, including Simpson Thacher. Members of Congress have pressed for greater transparency, seeking full disclosure of the terms of the agreements and the nature of the assignments being performed.

Despite these calls, participating firms have generally refrained from publicly revealing the precise details of their engagements. This reticence has sparked debate over whether the firms’ pro bono commitments might effectively serve as a form of political appeasement or whether they remain fully independent in their representation of clients.

It is noteworthy that some firms involved in the agreement have later taken on legal matters that directly challenge government policies or actions, underscoring the complex and sometimes contradictory dynamics in play. This has led commentators to question the long-term impact of these arrangements on legal ethics and the principle of client independence.

Legal Challenges to the Executive Orders

Several of the law firms that initially signed on to the pro bono pledge later mounted legal challenges against the executive orders that triggered the agreements. Notably, Perkins Coie LLP, WilmerHale, Jenner & Block LLP, and Susman Godfrey LLP filed lawsuits asserting that the executive orders infringed on their rights and were unconstitutional.

Federal courts ultimately sided with these firms, ruling the executive orders invalid and preventing their enforcement. These rulings highlighted concerns over the government’s authority to penalize law firms based on their client relationships or internal policies.

Simpson Thacher did not join these legal challenges but remains a key player in the evolving discussion around government contracts, pro bono work, and law firm independence.

Industry Implications

The involvement of Simpson Thacher and other elite law firms in government pro bono programs illustrates the ongoing balancing act within the legal industry. Firms seek to contribute meaningfully to public service while protecting their autonomy and client base.

The Commerce Department engagement is likely to involve high-stakes legal and regulatory issues, including trade enforcement, export controls, and international commerce, areas where Simpson Thacher has extensive expertise. The firm’s participation could provide critical support to the department’s complex initiatives, particularly at a time when global trade relations are evolving rapidly.

At the same time, the controversy surrounding these government agreements highlights the challenges firms face in navigating political pressures and public perceptions. The need for transparency, clear ethical guidelines, and robust client protections remains paramount.

Conclusion

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett’s work with the U.S. Commerce Department underscores the intricate and often delicate relationship between large law firms and government entities. While the firm’s commitment to providing pro bono legal services reflects its dedication to public interest law, questions remain about how these engagements intersect with broader political and ethical considerations.

As the legal community watches closely, the unfolding story will likely shape future policies governing government contracts, law firm pro bono commitments, and the limits of government influence on legal practice.

