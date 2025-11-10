Prosecutor Resigns Over Adams Case to Join Clement and Murphy

Danielle Sassoon, the former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), has joined Clement & Murphy LLP — the boutique litigation firm led by former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement — as a partner. Sassoon will be spearheading the firm’s newly established New York office, marking a major addition for the high-profile appellate and constitutional litigation practice.

Sassoon’s move comes just months after she made national headlines for her principled resignation from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Her departure followed a highly controversial order from senior DOJ leadership instructing her office to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a directive she refused to carry out.

A Resignation that Rocked the Justice Department

Sassoon’s resignation drew widespread attention both within and outside the legal community. The veteran prosecutor, who had spent years in public service at the SDNY, stepped down rather than comply with an internal directive reportedly issued under Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

That directive instructed prosecutors in Manhattan to withdraw a criminal case that had accused Mayor Adams of accepting bribes and illicit campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The case, initially brought under former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, alleged that Adams leveraged his position to benefit foreign interests in exchange for financial and political support.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Bove’s office had argued that continuing the prosecution could “undermine cooperation with key city officials on immigration enforcement initiatives.” Sassoon, however, viewed the instruction as politically motivated and inconsistent with the DOJ’s commitment to independent law enforcement.

In her resignation letter, Sassoon reportedly warned that abandoning the Adams case would “set a dangerous precedent” by appearing to reward a shift in political alignment. Her stance prompted a cascade of resignations — at least ten prosecutors from New York and Washington also stepped down in protest, citing concerns over political interference and the erosion of prosecutorial independence.

From Federal Prosecution to Private Practice

By joining Clement & Murphy LLP, Sassoon transitions from public service into private practice at one of the most respected litigation boutiques in the country. Founded in 2022 by Paul Clement and Erin Murphy after their departure from Kirkland & Ellis, the firm has quickly built a reputation for handling landmark cases in the U.S. Supreme Court, appellate courts, and other high-stakes litigation arenas.

The addition of Sassoon signals a significant expansion for Clement & Murphy, particularly as it opens a New York office — a strategic move that places the firm closer to key clients and major financial and governmental centers.

Paul Clement praised Sassoon’s decision to join the firm, emphasizing her integrity and commitment to the rule of law. “Danielle brings an unwavering sense of duty and a deep respect for justice,” Clement said in a statement. “Her experience as a prosecutor and her willingness to take a principled stand in the face of immense pressure reflect the values our firm stands for.”

The Eric Adams Case and Paul Clement’s Involvement

Interestingly, Clement himself had a limited but notable role in the Eric Adams matter earlier this year. Following Sassoon’s resignation, U.S. District Judge Dale Ho appointed Clement as an independent adviser to assess whether the DOJ’s motion to dismiss the case was appropriate. After reviewing the record, Clement recommended that the case be dismissed with prejudice, arguing that continuing the prosecution might give rise to the perception of political retaliation.

The judge ultimately accepted the recommendation, effectively closing the case. However, the decision remains contentious among former prosecutors and legal scholars, some of whom believe it raises troubling questions about the Justice Department’s decision-making and the independence of federal prosecutions.

A New Chapter for Sassoon

In her statement announcing her move to Clement & Murphy, Sassoon said she was drawn to the firm’s dedication to excellence and integrity in advocacy.

Colleagues from her time at the DOJ described Sassoon as both meticulous and fearless — a prosecutor unafraid to challenge authority when ethics demanded it. Her leadership at the SDNY had earned her a reputation for integrity and professionalism, qualities that Clement & Murphy appear eager to highlight as they expand their presence on the East Coast.

Broader Implications for the Legal Community

Sassoon’s resignation and subsequent hiring underscore ongoing tensions within the DOJ and the broader legal profession over prosecutorial independence. Her decision to leave rather than follow what she viewed as an improper order has been hailed by some as a model of ethical courage, while others caution that such disputes risk politicizing the department further.

Meanwhile, Clement & Murphy’s recruitment of high-profile legal talent like Sassoon reinforces its growing influence in elite litigation circles. Since its founding, the firm has represented clients in significant constitutional and regulatory matters, including First Amendment, administrative, and corporate governance cases.

With Sassoon now on board, the firm appears poised to broaden both its capacity and its footprint — particularly in complex white-collar and government investigations.

As Clement & Murphy expands into New York under Sassoon’s leadership, many in the legal industry will be watching to see how her transition from government service to private practice shapes both her career and the firm’s trajectory in the years ahead.

