The legal profession is undergoing a profound transformation. As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become increasingly integrated into law firms, they raise new and complex questions about what it means to practice law effectively. One of the most pressing questions emerging from this technological shift is deceptively simple: If AI isn’t perfect, should lawyers be?

The Era of Imperfect Tools

For centuries, the practice of law has been synonymous with precision, careful analysis, and minimizing error. Clients expect their lawyers to deliver near-perfect advice and representation. Yet, as AI technologies like large language models (LLMs) enter the scene, it’s become clear that neither human lawyers nor AI tools can guarantee flawless performance.

AI systems generate responses based on patterns learned from vast datasets, but these systems lack true understanding. They can produce errors, hallucinate facts, or offer outdated or jurisdictionally irrelevant information. This inherent imperfection of AI contrasts with the traditional view of legal work as exact and authoritative.

What

Where

Search Jobs

So, if AI — a powerful new assistant — cannot be perfect, what does that mean for the expectations placed on lawyers? Must lawyers now be infallible in overseeing these technologies, or is there room to accept and manage imperfection?

Embracing a New Reality of Legal Practice

The reality is that perfection in law has always been an aspirational ideal, not an absolute fact. Human error, oversight, and judgment calls have always been part of legal practice. What AI tools add to this landscape is a new dimension of complexity and opportunity.

Rather than insisting on flawless output from either lawyers or AI, the profession is moving toward embracing a collaborative workflow. AI tools can automate routine and time-consuming tasks like document review, legal research, and initial drafting. This can free lawyers to spend more time on higher-order thinking, strategy, negotiation, and client interaction.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

However, the output of AI tools should be seen as a starting point — not the final product. A lawyer’s expertise is needed to critically evaluate AI-generated content, verify sources, and ensure arguments fit the client’s unique circumstances. This human-in-the-loop approach acknowledges AI’s imperfections while maximizing its benefits.

The Lawyer’s Evolving Role: From Creator to Curator and Overseer

In this AI-assisted world, the role of the lawyer is evolving from the sole creator of legal documents and arguments to more of a curator, editor, and overseer of AI-generated work. This shift demands new skills and responsibilities:

Verification : Lawyers must rigorously check AI outputs for accuracy, consistency, and compliance with the law.

: Lawyers must rigorously check AI outputs for accuracy, consistency, and compliance with the law. Contextualization : AI lacks the ability to fully grasp jurisdiction-specific nuances or the broader strategic picture. Lawyers must interpret AI findings in light of their knowledge and experience.

: AI lacks the ability to fully grasp jurisdiction-specific nuances or the broader strategic picture. Lawyers must interpret AI findings in light of their knowledge and experience. Judgment: Ultimately, lawyers make decisions about how to use AI inputs, what to trust, and where to intervene.

This transformation also underscores the importance of transparency. Lawyers must understand, at least broadly, how the AI tools they use operate — what their data sources are, how they generate results, and what their limitations may be. This understanding enables lawyers to responsibly communicate the role AI plays in their work to clients and courts.

Why Imperfection is Acceptable — and Sometimes Beneficial

One might worry that accepting imperfection could lower standards in the legal profession. However, the opposite can be true. Recognizing the limits of both human and machine capabilities promotes humility and diligence.

AI tools, even when imperfect, can significantly accelerate legal work. For example, an AI draft that is 70% correct may be a huge improvement over starting from zero. Lawyers can then focus their attention on refining and correcting, rather than reinventing the wheel. This not only increases efficiency but also reduces the risk of overlooking important issues buried in voluminous data.

Moreover, imperfection opens the door for creativity and critical thinking. Lawyers become active problem solvers who navigate uncertainty and ambiguity rather than relying on rote application of rules. This evolution can elevate the profession by emphasizing uniquely human skills that machines cannot replicate.

Clients’ Expectations in an AI-Enabled Legal World

Clients today are increasingly savvy about technology and its potential impact on legal services. They may expect their lawyers to leverage the latest AI tools to improve speed, reduce costs, and enhance outcomes. However, clients also want assurance that human judgment and ethical standards remain central.

A lawyer who embraces AI without sufficient oversight risks eroding client trust. Conversely, a lawyer who can demonstrate skillful integration of AI — using it to augment rather than replace human judgment — can differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

This means lawyers must become fluent not only in law but also in technology. They should be prepared to explain to clients how AI tools are used, what checks are in place, and how quality is ensured. Clients want to know that their legal team is on the cutting edge but also deeply responsible.

The Ethical Dimension: Responsibility and Accountability

The introduction of AI into legal practice raises important ethical questions. Even if AI makes a mistake, the lawyer who uses it remains responsible for the final advice or filing. The duty of competence now includes understanding the tools employed and ensuring their outputs are reliable.

Professional codes of conduct may evolve to address these realities, but lawyers’ core ethical duties remain: diligence, competence, confidentiality, and loyalty to the client. AI does not diminish these duties; rather, it reframes how lawyers meet them.

Lawyers must also guard against overreliance on AI. Blindly trusting machine outputs without critical review can lead to malpractice or ethical breaches. Instead, responsible AI use means balancing efficiency with careful human judgment.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Legal Practice

The integration of AI into law is not a threat but an opportunity — one that demands adaptation and growth. The lawyer of the future is not a perfect machine, but a skilled professional who combines legal expertise, technological savvy, and ethical rigor.

Imperfection is not a flaw but a feature of this new era. The law is complex and fact-specific; neither humans nor AI can be flawless. What matters is how lawyers use AI to improve their work, how they manage risks, and how they uphold the trust placed in them by clients and society.

In sum, lawyers need not be perfect — a standard impossible for any human or machine — but they must be better than AI where it counts: in judgment, oversight, and accountability. That balance will define the legal profession in an AI-driven world.

Looking to advance your legal career in this rapidly evolving landscape? Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest job opportunities, internships, and career resources on LawCrossing — the go-to platform for legal professionals. Visit LawCrossing.com today and discover how you can leverage technology and sharpen your skills to thrive in the future of law.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More