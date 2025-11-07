Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation 2025–2026

The study presents a clear picture of how partner pay scales with firm size. Midsize firms, typically ranging from 50 to 200 attorneys, report median compensation for equity partners at approximately $633,000 annually. Non-equity partners in these firms earn around $275,000 on average, with bonuses generally in the range of $25,000.

Learn more from this guide: Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation: Complete Firm Size Analysis 2025-2026

In contrast, smaller firms — defined as those with fewer than 100 lawyers — show lower compensation benchmarks. Equity partners in these firms earn a median income near $387,000, while non-equity partners average $205,000, complemented by median bonuses of roughly $50,000. This suggests a more modest but still competitive compensation environment for smaller firms.

For comparison, large firms with more than 600 attorneys continue to offer the highest compensation packages. Equity partners in these firms earn a median compensation of about $1.3 million, non-equity partners around $400,000, and median bonuses reaching $100,000.

The report also highlights solo practitioners, whose income varies widely. Approximately 34% of solo attorneys earn $250,000 or more annually, with 58% of solos in personal injury law surpassing $500,000. This diversity reflects the variable nature of solo practices based on specialization and client base.

Geographic and Practice Area Influences

Regional differences significantly impact compensation. Coastal markets, especially the Mid-Atlantic and West Coast, consistently report higher partner earnings, driven largely by robust industries such as technology, entertainment, and finance.

Certain practice areas within midsize firms stand out for generating premium compensation. Intellectual property and technology, healthcare and life sciences, energy and environmental law, and private equity/M&A practices are among the top sectors influencing partner pay.

Additionally, some small firms specializing in boutique or niche practices report partner incomes comparable to larger firms, with elite boutique partners earning between $500,000 and $2 million or more, depending on market conditions and expertise.

Compensation Structures by Firm Size

The study reveals notable differences in compensation models linked to firm size. Small firms and solos often operate with “eat-what-you-kill” or subjective compensation systems for both equity and non-equity partners, reflecting a more entrepreneurial approach.

Large and midsize firms, by contrast, increasingly rely on formula-based or hybrid compensation models that combine objective metrics with qualitative assessments. These systems reflect the complexity of managing larger practices and balancing individual and firm-wide performance.

Strategic Insights and Recommendations

For attorneys and firms navigating the current market, the report offers valuable guidance. Solo and small-firm lawyers are advised to focus on high-value practice areas, develop niche expertise, and invest in efficient operations and referral networks to boost income.

Midsize and boutique firms are encouraged to clarify partner-track advancement, recruit lateral partners with strong business books, and enhance business-development efforts to remain competitive.

Ultimately, the report concludes that while firm size is a major factor in partner compensation, success also hinges on strategic focus, adaptability, and operational excellence.

