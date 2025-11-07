Legal Career Resources

Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation 2025–2026
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The study presents a clear picture of how partner pay scales with firm size. Midsize firms, typically ranging from 50 to 200 attorneys, report median compensation for equity partners at approximately $633,000 annually. Non-equity partners in these firms earn around $275,000 on average, with bonuses generally in the range of $25,000.

Learn more from this guide: Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation: Complete Firm Size Analysis 2025-2026

Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation 2025–2026

In contrast, smaller firms — defined as those with fewer than 100 lawyers — show lower compensation benchmarks. Equity partners in these firms earn a median income near $387,000, while non-equity partners average $205,000, complemented by median bonuses of roughly $50,000. This suggests a more modest but still competitive compensation environment for smaller firms.

  
What
Where


For comparison, large firms with more than 600 attorneys continue to offer the highest compensation packages. Equity partners in these firms earn a median compensation of about $1.3 million, non-equity partners around $400,000, and median bonuses reaching $100,000.

The report also highlights solo practitioners, whose income varies widely. Approximately 34% of solo attorneys earn $250,000 or more annually, with 58% of solos in personal injury law surpassing $500,000. This diversity reflects the variable nature of solo practices based on specialization and client base.

Geographic and Practice Area Influences

Regional differences significantly impact compensation. Coastal markets, especially the Mid-Atlantic and West Coast, consistently report higher partner earnings, driven largely by robust industries such as technology, entertainment, and finance.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Certain practice areas within midsize firms stand out for generating premium compensation. Intellectual property and technology, healthcare and life sciences, energy and environmental law, and private equity/M&A practices are among the top sectors influencing partner pay.

Additionally, some small firms specializing in boutique or niche practices report partner incomes comparable to larger firms, with elite boutique partners earning between $500,000 and $2 million or more, depending on market conditions and expertise.

Compensation Structures by Firm Size

The study reveals notable differences in compensation models linked to firm size. Small firms and solos often operate with “eat-what-you-kill” or subjective compensation systems for both equity and non-equity partners, reflecting a more entrepreneurial approach.

Large and midsize firms, by contrast, increasingly rely on formula-based or hybrid compensation models that combine objective metrics with qualitative assessments. These systems reflect the complexity of managing larger practices and balancing individual and firm-wide performance.

Strategic Insights and Recommendations

For attorneys and firms navigating the current market, the report offers valuable guidance. Solo and small-firm lawyers are advised to focus on high-value practice areas, develop niche expertise, and invest in efficient operations and referral networks to boost income.

Midsize and boutique firms are encouraged to clarify partner-track advancement, recruit lateral partners with strong business books, and enhance business-development efforts to remain competitive.

Ultimately, the report concludes that while firm size is a major factor in partner compensation, success also hinges on strategic focus, adaptability, and operational excellence.

Learn more from this guide: Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation: Complete Firm Size Analysis 2025-2026

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney

USA-AL-Montgomery

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT – STAFF ATTORNEY EFFECTIVE DATE: Immediate DEADLINE TO APPLY: October ...

Apply now

Attorney Insurance Coverage Defense

USA-NJ-Parsippany

2+ Year\'s experience: Insurance Coverage/Defense a plus, NJ & NY Bar required. You should have expe...

Apply now

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Boutique, entrepreneurial law firm with a concentration in real estate and corporate matters is seek...

Apply now

Senior Paralegal / Attorney

USA-AZ-Yuma

Position Overview Seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Paralegal or Attorney to join fast-paced co...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Florida Law Firm Escape Class Action After May Data Breach Florida Law Firm Escape Class Action After May Data Breach
Breaking News

Florida Law Firm Escape Class Action After May Data Breach
NAACP Files Lawsuit Against Virginia Officials Over Student Voter Registration Rules NAACP Files Lawsuit Against Virginia Officials Over Student Voter Registration Rules
Breaking News

NAACP Files Lawsuit Against Virginia Officials Over Student Voter Registration Rules
Ropes and Gray Represents the Exception — Not the Norm — in Non-Equity Partner Models Ropes and Gray Represents the Exception — Not the Norm — in Non-Equity Partner Models
Legal Career Resources

Ropes and Gray Represents the Exception — Not the Norm — in Non-Equity Partner Models
New York Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Over Hate Speech Disclosure Law New York Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Over Hate Speech Disclosure Law
Legal News

New York Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Over Hate Speech Disclosure Law
Weil Gotshal Partner Drawn into International Spyware Scandal Weil Gotshal Partner Drawn into International Spyware Scandal
Legal News

Weil Gotshal Partner Drawn into International Spyware Scandal
ABA Removes ‘Minority’ Requirement from Law Student Scholarship After Legal Challenge ABA Removes ‘Minority’ Requirement from Law Student Scholarship After Legal Challenge
Law Students

ABA Removes ‘Minority’ Requirement from Law Student Scholarship After Legal Challenge
Trump Administration Redefines Who Qualifies for Student Loan Forgiveness Trump Administration Redefines Who Qualifies for Student Loan Forgiveness
Law Students

Trump Administration Redefines Who Qualifies for Student Loan Forgiveness
Simpson Thacher Strengthens London Private-Equity Team with Hire of Kirkland Partner Appleton Simpson Thacher Strengthens London Private-Equity Team with Hire of Kirkland Partner Appleton
Breaking News

Simpson Thacher Strengthens London Private-Equity Team with Hire of Kirkland Partner Appleton
Morgan Lewis Opens Riyadh Office, Bringing A and O Shearman Partner Onboard Morgan Lewis Opens Riyadh Office, Bringing A and O Shearman Partner Onboard
Legal News

Morgan Lewis Opens Riyadh Office, Bringing A and O Shearman Partner Onboard
Alaska Terminates Contract with Motley Rice in Opioid Case, Echoing Utah’s Decision Alaska Terminates Contract with Motley Rice in Opioid Case, Echoing Utah’s Decision
Breaking News

Alaska Terminates Contract with Motley Rice in Opioid Case, Echoing Utah’s Decision

Legal Career Resources

November 7, 2025 Midsize vs Small Law Firm Partner Compensation 2025–2026

The study presents a clear picture of how partner pay scales with firm size. Midsize firms, typically ranging from 50 to 200 attorneys, report median compensation for equity partners at approximately $633,000 annually. Non-equity partners in these firms earn around […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top