Law Firms Reinforce Office Mandates as Remote Work Declines

The era of flexible remote work that defined much of the legal industry post-pandemic appears to be waning. Across the U.S. and the U.K., several major law firms are reinforcing in-office mandates, signaling a decisive shift toward traditional workplace expectations. Firms including Cooley LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP, and Dechert LLP have recently announced stricter attendance requirements that will take effect in early 2025, marking another step away from the remote and hybrid models that became standard during the height of COVID-19.
A Return to In-Person Collaboration
Goodwin Procter, one of the most prominent global law firms, informed its attorneys that starting January 5, 2025, they will be required to work four days per week in the office — specifically from Monday through Thursday. The change comes after years of operating under a more lenient three-day hybrid schedule. In an internal memo, firm leaders explained that the updated policy reflects Goodwin’s belief in the importance of building strong, face-to-face professional relationships.
“Delivering on our ambitious strategy takes the kind of strong relationships that benefit from close and frequent in-person connection and collaboration,” the memo stated. The firm emphasized that while hybrid work remains valued, more time in the office would strengthen mentorship opportunities, team cohesion, and client engagement.
Cooley Tightens Its Policy
Similarly, Cooley LLP, a firm long recognized for its progressive and flexible work culture, announced that it will enforce a four-day in-office policy for its U.S. and European lawyers beginning January 1, 2025. The move is significant given that Cooley had previously allowed attorneys to work fully remotely in 2022. While the firm did not disclose exactly when that policy ended, its new direction reflects a growing sentiment among managing partners that physical proximity is essential for sustaining productivity and innovation in legal practice.
Recruiters and consultants note that Cooley’s updated policy aligns with a broader trend in the legal sector: the pendulum is swinging back toward in-person work as firms look to reestablish a sense of community and accountability that many partners feel was lost in remote settings.
Dechert Implements Tiered Office Requirements
At Dechert LLP, the firm is taking a more nuanced approach. Its new hybrid policy, effective February 2, 2025, will vary by seniority. Associates in their second year and business services professionals will be required to work in the office four days per week, while third-year associates and counsel will be required to attend three days. Partners, who were already expected to maintain a four-day in-office presence, will continue with their existing schedule.
Dechert’s leadership stated that the adjustment was made to “encourage collaboration and professional development” while still maintaining a level of flexibility for more senior lawyers. The policy reflects a growing belief among firm leaders that consistent face-to-face time helps younger associates gain mentorship and develop essential professional skills more effectively than remote work allows.
Why Firms Are Reconsidering Remote Work
According to legal industry recruiters and analysts, the trend toward stricter in-office policies is driven by several factors. Many managing partners believe that returning to the office fosters better collaboration, strengthens firm culture, and improves training for junior associates.
There is also a practical dimension. With firms paying millions annually for premium office space in major cities like New York, London, and Washington, D.C., leadership teams are under pressure to justify the expense. A visible, active workplace helps maintain client confidence and reinforces the firm’s investment in collaboration and firm culture.
Not Everyone Is Following the Trend
While many firms are adopting stricter in-office requirements, others continue to champion flexibility as a key differentiator in recruitment and retention. Firms such as Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Husch Blackwell LLP, and Fennemore Craig P.C. are maintaining or even expanding their remote-work options. For these firms, flexibility remains a competitive advantage in attracting high-performing attorneys who prioritize work-life balance.
Quinn Emanuel, for instance, has continued to allow lawyers significant discretion in where they work, emphasizing results over physical presence. Meanwhile, Husch Blackwell and Fennemore Craig have integrated remote work into their long-term business models, using it as a tool to appeal to geographically diverse and specialized talent pools.
Still, recruiters observe that the number of firms maintaining fully remote or highly flexible arrangements is shrinking, especially in major legal hubs. Many firms that once offered open-ended remote options are now quietly revising their policies to include stronger in-person expectations.
Balancing Employee Preferences and Firm Needs
The shift has not been universally welcomed. Some attorneys, particularly those who relocated during the pandemic or adjusted to home-based work routines, have expressed frustration with the new mandates. For them, increased office attendance can add commuting time, childcare complications, and reduced flexibility.
However, firm leadership argues that the benefits of in-office collaboration outweigh these concerns. They maintain that consistent, in-person interaction fosters mentorship, facilitates spontaneous problem-solving, and nurtures a stronger sense of belonging — all of which are vital to client service and career development.
A New Normal for the Legal Industry
As law firms navigate post-pandemic realities, many are attempting to strike a balance between flexibility and structure. The reemergence of traditional office mandates represents more than just a cultural shift — it’s an acknowledgment that the apprenticeship nature of legal work still thrives best in person.
While some flexibility will remain, the days of fully remote law practice appear to be fading fast. For young associates and firm leaders alike, 2025 may mark the beginning of a new era — one that blends lessons learned from the pandemic with a renewed appreciation for the traditional law office dynamic.
