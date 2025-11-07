Law Firm Faces Lawsuit for Firing Partner Battling Cancer

A Louisiana-based law partner has filed a federal lawsuit against her firm, claiming she was wrongfully terminated while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. The case raises significant questions about employee protections under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the responsibilities of law firms when partners face serious health challenges.

Pamela Carter, a former managing partner at the Metairie, Louisiana office of Quintaros Prieto Wood & Boyer P.A., alleges that the firm unlawfully fired her in June 2024 while she was on approved medical leave. In her complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Carter asserts that the firm’s actions violated both federal and state employment laws, including the FMLA and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Background of the Lawsuit

Carter, who had worked for the firm for several years, was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2024. Following her diagnosis, she took medical leave to undergo treatment, including chemotherapy and related procedures. According to the lawsuit, she kept the firm informed about her condition and expected to return to work after her treatment period.

What

Where

Search Jobs

However, Carter claims that while she was still on approved medical leave and recovering from her illness, the firm terminated her employment. The lawsuit alleges that the decision was discriminatory and retaliatory, violating federal protections that ensure workers can take medical leave without fear of losing their jobs.

Carter’s complaint further claims that her remote work arrangement — made necessary by her immunocompromised condition — was used against her. She alleges that the firm cited her physical absence and reduced availability during her treatment as justification for her dismissal, despite her adherence to the terms of her approved leave.

Allegations of Disability Discrimination

In addition to the FMLA violation, Carter accuses the firm of disability discrimination under the ADA. The ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability and requires reasonable accommodations, which can include remote work or modified schedules. Carter argues that instead of supporting her through recovery, the firm chose to remove her from her position when she was most vulnerable.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The complaint also includes allegations of retaliation — asserting that her termination was in direct response to her exercising her rights under federal medical leave laws. Carter seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as reinstatement and attorney’s fees.

Firm’s Response

As of now, Quintaros Prieto Wood & Boyer, a national firm headquartered in Miami, has not issued a public statement regarding the lawsuit. The firm has offices across multiple states and represents a wide range of clients in litigation, corporate, and insurance matters. Its silence on the issue has drawn attention from legal observers, who note the potential reputational and ethical implications of the claims.

Legal analysts point out that cases like Carter’s can highlight the unique employment status of law firm partners — who often occupy a hybrid role that blurs the line between employer and employee. Depending on the firm’s partnership structure, partners may not always enjoy the same statutory protections as salaried associates or staff attorneys. However, Carter’s claim identifies her as an employee covered by the FMLA and ADA, which could make her case an important precedent for similarly situated legal professionals.

Broader Implications for Law Firms

This lawsuit sheds light on a growing tension in the legal industry regarding health-related accommodations and work-life balance. Although the pandemic normalized remote work for many professionals, some firms have since pushed for a return to office-based practices — a shift that has occasionally clashed with individual medical or family needs.

Employment law experts note that the FMLA provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for eligible employees dealing with serious health conditions. During this time, employers must maintain the worker’s health benefits and guarantee reinstatement to the same or an equivalent position once leave ends. The ADA adds another layer of protection by requiring employers to offer reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, including those recovering from illnesses like cancer.

If Carter’s claims are proven, the firm could face significant liability. Beyond financial damages, the case could spur renewed scrutiny of how law firms manage medical leave and disability accommodations for partners and employees alike.

The Human Impact

Carter’s situation underscores the emotional and professional toll faced by legal practitioners battling serious illness. The legal profession is notoriously demanding, and partners often carry heavy caseloads and client responsibilities. Balancing those duties with life-threatening health issues can be extraordinarily difficult, even in supportive work environments.

The lawsuit suggests that Carter sought to maintain her professional obligations to the extent possible while undergoing treatment. Her filing contends that the firm’s decision to terminate her employment not only violated federal protections but also demonstrated a lack of compassion and understanding for the realities of serious illness.

What Comes Next

The case, Carter v. Quintaros Prieto Wood & Boyer P.A., is currently pending in federal court. A trial date has not yet been set. The outcome could serve as a reminder that even senior members of a firm are not immune from workplace protections — and that law firms must navigate the balance between operational needs and compliance with employment law carefully.

As the legal industry continues to evolve in the post-pandemic era, cases like this highlight the importance of maintaining equitable, empathetic workplace practices. For attorneys and staff facing medical challenges, the lawsuit could serve as both a cautionary tale and a call for stronger firm-wide support systems.

Stay informed on major developments in law firm management and employment law at JDJournal.com, and explore thousands of legal career opportunities tailored to your skills and goals at LawCrossing.com.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More