Why ‘Open to Anything’ Fails: The Power of Legal Career Specialization
In a legal profession increasingly marked by competition and specialization, the article argues that the oft-endorsed stance of being “open to anything” no longer suffices. Instead, profiling a clear and defined focus — whether by practice area, geography, or problem type — emerges as a decisive advantage.

Learn more from this guide: The Legal Career Specialization Imperative: Why 'Open to Anything' Fails and Focused Positioning Succeeds

The Five Tests Employers Implicitly Apply

  
What
Where


Barnes outlines five implicit tests that law firms and corporate legal departments apply during candidate evaluation. The article shows how specialization gives candidates a meaningful edge in each:

  1. Can you do our work? – Those with relevant specialization bring tangible experience and speak the same language as the employer’s needs.
  2. Will you stay? – A focused candidate signals long-term commitment to a given domain; generalists may appear transient.
  3. Are you manageable? – Firms value professionals who align with existing practice-area structures rather than expecting broad autonomy from day one.
  4. Do you want THIS job? – Clear interest in the specific work signals self-selection, not just availability.
  5. Are you low-risk? – Specialists reduce uncertainty about fit, performance and cultural alignment; generalists often raise red flags about depth, motivation or change of direction.

Why Specialization Actually Opens More Doors

It may seem counter-intuitive, but the article demonstrates that narrowing your focus can expand rather than restrict opportunity. Key mechanisms:

  • Network amplification. As one builds expertise in a particular area, their professional network becomes deeper and more relevant, generating more inbound referrals — Barnes reports specialized attorneys received over 300% more unsolicited referrals than generalists.
  • Recognition & market differentiation. Specialized attorneys become known for solving certain high-stakes issues. This reputation attracts sought-after assignments and leadership roles.
  • Acceleration of career trajectory. Specialized professionals frequently move to senior roles, including partnership, much faster than their generalist counterparts.

Implementation & Strategic Next Steps

For attorneys aiming to shift from “generalist” to “specialist,” the article recommends:

  • Intentionally choosing work that builds experience in a target area, even if that means turning down broader roles.
  • Building networks focused on your specialization — not simply broadly connecting with everyone in the legal industry.
  • Ensuring your professional materials (resume, LinkedIn, biography) consistently convey your chosen niche. Mixed or unfocused messaging dilutes the specialization benefit.
  • Investing in continuous learning within your area — staying current with regulatory changes, technology developments, and market shifts.

For legal professionals at any stage, the evidence is clear: being “open to anything” is no longer a winning strategy. Specialization is the new imperative. As the legal market evolves — with increasing client sophistication, regulatory complexity, and automation of routine work — attorneys who carve out a defined niche position themselves for higher call-back rates, faster advancement, stronger networks and premium roles.

