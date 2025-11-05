Philadelphia-Based BigLaw Firm Expands Into Midwest with Major Merger

Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor, one of the top-ranked firms on the Am Law 100 list, is making a major move to strengthen its Midwest presence through a merger with Minneapolis firm Moss & Barnett. The deal, officially announced this week, marks another milestone in Cozen O’Connor’s ongoing national expansion strategy and underscores the firm’s commitment to building a full-service legal platform across key U.S. markets.

The merger has been unanimously approved by both firms’ partners and is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2026. Once completed, Cozen O’Connor will surpass 1,000 attorneys across 33 offices nationwide, solidifying its position among the fastest-growing BigLaw firms in the country.

A Strategic Move into the Heart of the Midwest

The addition of Moss & Barnett represents a calculated expansion into the Midwest for Cozen O’Connor. While the firm already maintains a footprint in Chicago and Minneapolis, this merger significantly increases its scale and depth of practice in the region. Moss & Barnett’s more than 50 attorneys will join Cozen’s ranks, expanding the firm’s reach into key practice areas including real estate, energy and utilities, trusts and estates, business law, and litigation.

Founded in 1892, Moss & Barnett has long been a respected name in the Twin Cities legal community, known for its strong client relationships and regional expertise. Its local reputation, combined with Cozen’s national resources, creates a synergy both firms say will offer clients broader service capabilities and geographic coverage.

Boosting Cozen’s Competitive Edge

After the merger, Cozen O’Connor’s Minneapolis office will become its fourth-largest location, following Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. The expansion will also elevate Cozen’s real estate group to over 100 attorneys, bolstering the firm’s capacity to handle complex transactional and development projects nationwide.

The firm’s Midwest attorney count will grow to more than 120, enhancing its presence not just in Minnesota but also in Illinois, Wisconsin, and neighboring states—regions increasingly important to clients in manufacturing, finance, health care, and energy.

Legal analysts view the move as a continuation of a broader industry trend where large firms are seeking to grow through targeted mergers rather than simple lateral hiring. The merger is particularly notable given the Twin Cities’ economic landscape, home to a high concentration of Fortune 500 companies, including Target, UnitedHealth Group, General Mills, and 3M.

Cultural Compatibility and Client Synergies

For Moss & Barnett, the merger provides an opportunity to join a firm with a national platform and diverse practice offerings. Cozen’s broad reach and resources—ranging from cutting-edge legal technology to specialized industry groups—are expected to enhance the Minnesota firm’s ability to serve existing clients while attracting new business.

Brian Grogan, President and Shareholder of Moss & Barnett, expressed confidence in the merger’s potential:

Both firms emphasized that their shared values—particularly a focus on client service, collaboration, and innovation—made the merger a natural fit. The leadership teams are already planning integration initiatives, including combining practice groups and aligning technology systems before the January 2026 effective date.

Strengthening National Coverage and Practice Depth

Cozen O’Connor has been on a steady growth trajectory over the past decade. The firm has expanded strategically into major legal markets including Miami, Seattle, Toronto, and London. The addition of Moss & Barnett aligns with this pattern of carefully selected mergers aimed at deepening practice areas rather than purely expanding geography.

In particular, the firm’s Midwest expansion will enhance its strength in energy and public utilities law, a Moss & Barnett specialty that complements Cozen’s already robust regulatory and infrastructure practices. The merger will also boost Cozen’s trusts and estates and real estate finance teams—areas that have seen growing client demand in recent years.

According to Cozen O’Connor’s leadership, clients can expect “business as usual” during the transition, with both firms collaborating closely to ensure continuity of service and smooth integration.

Initially, Cozen’s Minneapolis attorneys will move into Moss & Barnett’s existing office at 150 South Fifth Street, located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. The combined firm plans to relocate into a larger space as it expands further in the Twin Cities area.

The Broader Trend in BigLaw Mergers

The Cozen-Moss & Barnett merger reflects a broader pattern of consolidation across the legal industry. As competition intensifies and client demands grow increasingly complex, mid-sized and large firms are turning to mergers as a way to achieve economies of scale, diversify revenue streams, and expand into high-growth regional markets.

For Cozen O’Connor, the move strengthens its position as a full-service national firm capable of serving clients coast to coast. For Moss & Barnett, it offers access to greater resources and visibility on a national stage—all while preserving its long-standing reputation in the Minneapolis legal community.

