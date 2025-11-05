Law Students

Michigan Supreme Court Approves the NextGen Bar Exam for July 2028
Michigan Supreme Court Approves the NextGen Bar Exam for July 2028

The Michigan Supreme Court has officially adopted the transition to the NextGen Uniform Bar Examination, setting the first administration in the state for July 2028. Michigan thus becomes the 46th U.S. jurisdiction to commit to the NextGen format.

What this means for Michigan

Under the decision, all law-school graduates wishing to take the bar exam in Michigan will be required to sit for the NextGen exam beginning with the July 2028 sitting. This gives law schools, bar-prep providers, and future test-takers almost three years of lead time to align with the new exam format.

Until then, Michigan will continue to offer the current version of the Uniform Bar Examination (UBE). The state’s decision provides certainty for students currently in or entering law school, allowing them to plan for either exam depending on when they sit.

  
What
Where


Why Michigan is moving to NextGen

Key features of the NextGen UBE that appeal to Michigan and other jurisdictions include:

  • A shorter exam duration: Instead of the current 12 hours, the NextGen version will run approximately 9 hours across two days—reflecting a more streamlined assessment.
  • An emphasis on skills and practical tasks such as legal writing, research, counseling, negotiation, and client-management — rather than solely recalling doctrinal law.
  • Inclusion of new subject matter: For example, family law becomes part of the scope starting with July 2028.

By adopting the NextGen exam, Michigan is aligning with an evolving expectation of what newly-licensed attorneys should be able to do on day one of practice.

National rollout context

The adoption in Michigan is part of a broader timeline. The NCBE’s rollout plan shows that jurisdictions are phasing in the NextGen exam between July 2026 and July 2028.

In that context:

  • Some jurisdictions will begin administering as early as July 2026.
  • Michigan’s implementation date of July 2028 places it among the later adopters — giving the state additional time to prepare.
  • The portable nature of UBE-style exams means that scores from participating jurisdictions will continue to carry across state lines, though each jurisdiction will still determine its own passing score.

Implications for students, schools, and prep providers

For law students:
If you are planning to sit the bar in Michigan in July 2028 or later, you’ll need to prepare under the NextGen format. That means focusing on integrated scenarios, performance tasks, and practical skills rather than solely memorizing legal doctrine. If you plan to take the exam before July 2028, you’ll still be faced with the current UBE.



For law schools and academic programs:
Curricula, academic support, and bar-prep programs will have to adjust. Courses may need to emphasize client counseling, negotiation, real-world legal tasks, and ethics in a stronger way. The lead time gives schools the chance to revise course offerings, support services, and workshops.

For bar-prep companies and tutors:
Preparation materials, practice exams, and study strategies will need updating. The new format means fewer rote-memorization tasks and more application-based exercises. Providers should begin shifting their content to reflect the change well before July 2028.

Key takeaways

  • Michigan’s adoption of the NextGen is a significant milestone — reinforcing that the legal-licensing landscape is evolving.
  • The change reflects a broader evolution in legal education and licensure, with greater emphasis on readiness for practice.
  • Though the exam is shorter and more practical, preparing for it will still require serious commitment and strategic study.
  • For those already in law school or who plan to start soon, it’s critical to monitor how your state (Michigan) implements and supports the transition.

Final thoughts

With the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision, the state is clearly embracing a forward-looking bar exam model. The NextGen UBE promises to bring the test closer to the realities of legal practice — focusing on what lawyers actually do rather than only what they know. For aspiring attorneys, this means adjusting study strategies, and for law schools and prep providers, aligning educational support and curriculum with a new standard of legal readiness.

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Legal Career Resources

November 5, 2025 A New Benchmark in Legal Workplace Insight

The Index evaluates 100 law firms through a data-driven lens, analyzing over 15,000 anonymous attorney reviews collected across the past 24 months. In addition, public firm policies, industry survey results, financial metrics and exit-interview feedback were integrated into the analysis. […]

read more

